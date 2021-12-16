Robin Jelinek of Athena In Truth to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robin Jelinek is a conscious channeler of Athena in Truth, a group of 10 entities delivering messages from universal consciousness.

“Something else speaks through me,” explains Robin. “The primary reason is to assist humans to get a better understanding of how to manifest. They want everyone to feel and be free of resistance.”

The group inhabits Robin’s body, and she receives the download of information. Robin allows it to happen and simply steps aside.

“We are moving through her,” says Athena. “I am the one that speaks for the group.”

Athena in Truth is helpful to people who are struggling in their lives, whether it be in their relationships or their business. It’s hard to prepare someone for what to expect, but the one thing you will receive is the truth.

“The truth is there are no bad emotions: every emotion serves the self, even anger and jealousy. When we can let go of the emotions of our experience, we can begin to move toward self-love. Soon, the highest parts of ourselves begin to show up.”

According to Athena, when we are on this emotive plane, the ups and downs of our emotions are oftentimes what messes us up. Athena helps Robin’s clients move into a higher state of connection.

“We want to say hello and introduce you to yourself,” says Athena. “We want you to enjoy your life. We want to be in your joy. Why would a human come to the earth plane to do nothing, to not have fun, to deny themselves what is available to them? We tell humans have a good time, get rid of the shame, the blame, the guilt.”

“Living without reflection is what we would call unconscious living. There are so many joyous events that are going unnoticed. Humans become victims and they feel downtrodden,” says Athena. “We would love humans to be more conscious of everything, even the coffee they drink. When you are conscious, you find appreciation. We are ecstatic about this opportunity to link with Robin and help humans understand that they are the creator.”

