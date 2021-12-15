Submit Release
Red Cross taking over Emergency Support Services

CANADA, December 15 - Effective today, the Canadian Red Cross is providing continued Emergency Support Services (ESS) to evacuees impacted by the recent floods and extreme weather in British Columbia.

The Province is grateful that the Red Cross, with its capacity and experience, has stepped up to deliver ESS on behalf of the Province.

To ensure a smooth transition, staff from the Red Cross have been contacting people currently receiving support to confirm ongoing needs.

People who have not yet been contacted should call the Red Cross (toll-free) at 1 800 863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. (Pacific time) or visit the closest Red Cross Reception Centre. Locations are listed online: redcross.ca/2021bcfloods

The Province has also teamed with the Canadian Red Cross to provide $2,000 to help people, whose primary residences have been placed on evacuation orders due to flooding, to meet their immediate needs associated with being evacuated. This financial assistance is in addition to, and will not affect eligibility for, ESS.

Red Cross taking over Emergency Support Services

