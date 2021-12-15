More support for cleaner public-sector fleets with CleanBC

CANADA, December 15 - Health authorities, universities and school districts are among B.C. public-sector organizations that can access increased CleanBC electric vehicle (EV) charging rebates to make zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) the default option for B.C. public-sector fleets.

“More and more B.C. organizations are doing their part to support our CleanBC goals by reducing climate emissions and using cleaner transportation to improve air quality and lower costs,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “With CleanBC transforming our public-sector fleets, we’re moving to cleaner, more efficient vehicles and less pollution in our communities.”

These increased EV charging rebates and supports make it easier for public-sector organizations to make the necessary upgrades to their facilities and install chargers on site.

The Province is adding $1 million to the CleanBC Go Electric Fleets program for increased supports. Through the program, public-sector organizations, such as health authorities and universities, can access rebates for the purchase and installation of level 2 charging stations for fleets involving one or more EVs. Eligible public-sector organizations can access a rebate of up to $4,000 per station.

The additional support will help public-sector organizations meet legislative emission-reduction targets under amendments to the Climate Change Accountability Act. The Province has committed to a 40% reduction of public-sector fleet emissions from 2010 levels by 2030. To meet this target, public-sector fleet emissions must drop by 65,000 tonnes based on recent emissions data.

“B.C.’s public sector is leading the way forward on climate action with more electric vehicles to reduce pollution, and our government is supporting that transition through CleanBC,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “As part of the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, we’re committed to making zero-emission vehicles the default option for public-sector fleets on the way to 100% ZEV purchases for light-duty vehicles.”

Eligible public-sector organizations can also access rebates for fleet and infrastructure assessments and upgrades to facilities, including 75% of costs to a maximum of $10,000 for fleet assessments, 50% of costs to a maximum of $10,000 for infrastructure assessments and 50% of costs to a maximum of $80,000 for electrical upgrades or modifications needed to support a fleet.

Increased supports under the CleanBC Go Electric Fleets program align with the recently released CleanBC Roadmap to 2030. The Roadmap to 2030 details a range of expanded actions to accelerate the transition to a net-zero future and achieve B.C.’s legislated greenhouse gas emission targets. This includes adjusting the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act to require automakers to meet an escalating annual percentage of new light-duty ZEV sales and leases, reaching 26% of light-duty vehicle sales by 2026, 90% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

CleanBC is B.C.’s pathway to a more sustainable, clean and prosperous future. It supports government’s commitment to climate action to meet B.C.’s emission targets and build a cleaner, stronger economy for everyone.

Quick Facts:

Eligible public-sector organizations under the fleets program are health authorities, school districts and post-secondary institutions.

British Columbia was the first place in the world to have a 100% ZEV law and is leading North America in uptake rates of EVs at nearly 10% of new sales in 2020 – five years ahead of the original target.

British Columbia is leading the country in transitioning to EVs, with more than 60,000 light-duty EVs on the road.

At the end of 2020, there were over 2,500 public charging stations in B.C., including more than 480 fast-charging stations.

Learn More:

To learn more about the CleanBC Go Electric Fleets program, visit: https://pluginbc.ca/go-electric-fleets/

To learn more about the suite of CleanBC Go Electric programming, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/zeroemissionvehicles

To learn more about the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, visit: https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/