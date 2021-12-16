Work will get underway this month at the 200th Street Interchange to improve safety by addressing drainage concerns and the settling of subsoils at this interchange on Highway 1.

Water has been pooling on the Highway 1 westbound off-ramp leading to 200th Street. The road base will be built up and drainage improved to make it safer for drivers in wet weather.

At the same time, a bump where the south end of the overpass structure meets the 200th Street roadway will be addressed by replacing some of the fill and repaving the road. This will result in a smoother, safer transition from the roadway onto the overpass.

A $6.2-million contract for the work has been awarded to Eurovia British Columbia Ltd. of Surrey. Work will begin this month and is scheduled to be completed in summer 2022. This project was planned and the contract awarded prior to the damaging November storms.

While work will be done in phases to ensure two lanes remain open in each direction on 200th Street and full access to the Highway 1 off-ramps, some delays should be expected.

Drivers should obey construction zone speed limits and the directions of traffic control personnel.