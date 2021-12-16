Vessel owner fined for spill at Brownsville Marina

Department of Ecology News Release - Dec. 14, 2021

OLYMPIA –

The Washington Department of Ecology is penalizing Arnold Haskin $13,800 for a December 2019 spill at the Brownsville Marina in Bremerton.

On Sunday, December 22, 2019, the Port of Brownsville reported a spill involving a sinking vessel pulling down their docks.

The marina identified Arnold Haskin as the vessel’s owner, which was confirmed by the Washington State boat registration database. Haskin does not live in-state, and lack of regular cleaning and maintenance on the vessel resulted in its deterioration and contributed to the boat sinking.

Haskin did not stop the release or remove the vessel, so it continued to spill until February 26, 2020. The vessel remained sunk until April 11, 2020, when Global Diving & Salvage was hired to remove the boat. In all, an estimated 38 gallons of diesel and motor oil mix entered the waters of the Puget Sound.

“This penalty was assessed due to Mr. Haskin’s unwillingness to take decisive actions to mitigate pollution of fuel oil to Washington State Waters,” said Rob Walls, Northwest Region Response Unit Supervisor in Ecology’s Spills Program. “In addition, his vessel continued to release fuel oil for weeks while no effort was made to raise the vessel and stop the pollution to state waters.”

When spilled, diesel and oil can coat wildlife, impair fish, birds and other creatures quickly. Diesel contains carcinogetic compounds, is acutely toxic and can persist in the environment.

Haskin has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.