Raaw Meat Market Introduces High-Quality Wagyu Omakase to Catering Menu
New Option Promises to Delight and Impress Customers Who Enjoy Sushi Omakase
We’re proud to add Wagyu omakase to Our catering menu, offering a one-of-a-kind option that will impress guests. We encourage anyone who loves quality beef and sushi omakase to try Wagyu omakase”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raaw Meat Market, a locally owned and operated premium food market specializing in the rare Shirogane Umami Wagyu, Premium Full Blood Kosher Wagyu, Australian and American Wagyu, is excited to offer a new catering option that promises to deliver an unmatched culinary experience. The revered meat market has introduced Wagyu omakase, mirroring the traditional counter-served sushi omakase with one piece prepared and eaten at a time.
— Robert Gilbert
“Omakase is an extended dinner option for those who truly enjoy an unrivaled dining experience of exceptional quality,” said Partner and Chief Wagyu Officer Robert Gilbert. “We’re proud to add Wagyu omakase to our catering menu, offering customers a one-of-a-kind option that will impress their guests. We encourage anyone who loves quality beef and sushi omakase to try Wagyu omakase — a truly unique experience.”
Raaw Meat Market’s new Wagyu omakase menu features a variety of choices, from a Denver hand roll and Wagyu tartare, to a king crab roll and crab sensei. Each hand-crafted, individual piece features the market’s signature Wagyu beef, known for its superior quality, unique taste, tenderness and marbling. Wagyu is any of four Japanese breeds of beef cattle, derived from “Wa” meaning Japanese and “gyu” meaning cow — and is the beef of choice for gourmet cooks worldwide.
The Wagyu omakase is prepared by Raaw Meat Market’s top chefs, who bring years of experience and top-tier education to the specialty food market. They include Venezuelan Chef Howard Silva, who has advised several restaurants in Colombia, Venezuela and Peru, and learned the art of Japanese and robatayaki gastronomy from acclaimed Chef Makoto Okuwa. He operates his own catering company, where he’s crafted his own style called Omakase BBQ. Raaw Meat Market also features the culinary creations of Chef Justin DeSimone, who owned and operated a high-end Italian deli and catering company in South Jersey before relocating to Florida in 2010, and has appeared on BRAVO alongside Andy Cohen to showcase his famous salty crab cakes. Chef Silva and Chef DeSimone are experts in creating a special menu featuring stunning food with delicious flavors.
Raaw Meat Market works with only the highest quality meats including USDA Prime, USDA Dry Aged Prime, Grass Fed Angus Beef, 100 percent Full Blood Wagyu, Australian Premium Wagyu, Japanese A5/A5+ and Kosher Wagyu, and other kosher meats. The market also offers the highest-quality seasonings, salts, sauces, treats and cooking accessories.
Raaw Meat Market has two locations, at 18519 West Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach and 106 NE 2nd Street in Boca Raton. Additional information about catering through Raaw Meat Market can be found online, at https://raawmeatmarket.com/pages/catering-with-raaw.
