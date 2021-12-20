New Single: "THINGS CHANGED" By BFLAME Is Profoundly Exquisite

Things Changed artwork Things Changed Banner art Now on YouTube

Things have definitely Changed for BFLAME and it can heard and felt in this Iconic new single Things Changed.

Celebrate Every Achievement” — BFLAME

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- We all have Dreams, Goals and Ambitions.Nevertheless BFLAME has been in the valley, and also have seen the Mountain Tops. The one thing that he is assure of is that THINGS CHANGE.In life, people ,circumstances ,situations all change. "The only thing that is certain in this World is that THINGS CHANGE" BFLAME states, and at some point find ourselves being able to relate to this profound gesture looking at moments in time and or perspective and say that THINGS CHANGED in some form of Fashion, some levels and actions.This day started off meeting at the Kingtucky Studio in Lexington, KY for a sit in studio session with BFLAME.He walks in and the 1st. thing noticed is has a very special kind of aura about him & around him, not conceited but modestly confident. Our greeting goes very well as the backdrops of our life's are shared along with casual conversation for a few moments. BFLAME then say's "feel free to write or take photos as much as you like", as the engineer ques up the digital settings for the recording session they begin to listen and discuss the direction BFLAME is going in today and the delivery he wants to accomplish for his listeners and fans. After a few minutes go by The engineer 187KY(Antwon) says " ok got you FIZZLE" as one can imagine I'm thinking what's missing here, and who else is in the room not in a physical life form of course, BFLAME turns to me and adds "I'll tell that little story of how it came about in a moment" and its easy to see the name 'FIZZLE' has definitely grown on BFLAME and has started to follow him from the many studio sessions to the streets and offices, and even in his music as well as the approach before recording, because when he arrives and gets settled in for recording its almost ritualistic in the way BFLAME prepares.Every session 1st BFLAME goes into his bag and out comes two bottles of Belaire, one white bottle called 'Luxe' and the other a blue bottle called 'Bleu' he then reaches back in the bag and up comes a personalized champagne flute that has a capital "F" on it and a strip of 24 karat gold encased around the top of the glass champagne flute.The engineer starts playing the music('which has to be some of the most impressive production, almost as if a feeling is attached to it, this is truly exquisite hip hop music, almost jazzy in fact or a shopping mall background sound, very smooth to say in the least') and BFLAME starts pouring a glass of the Belaire 'Luxe' as if he almost completely zones out, he's taking very elegant sips and taste of the champagne with the flute being held with such nostalgia and his legs crossed then BFLAME replies "This is how the name was created, one session when getting in my zone before recording, sipping some champagne the words uttered out "Love the fizzles in champagne" and the engineer says "the what in champagne" and then BFLAME said again" the Fizzles" and the engineer(187ky) started scratching his head and smiling and replied "like the sound of that , so from now on lets go with that "FIZZLE" because it fits your style of exquisite demeanor and your smooth musical delivery" and so that is were the name FIZZLE came from.So today what's being recorded BFLAME? What's the name of the song? He says "THINGS CHANGED " he then enters the recording booth and my mouth dropped, from the clarity & delivery which seem to be just rolling off his tongue so smooth and effortlessly, with a controlled form of raspy but addictive confidence that explained the aura felt when 1st greeted at the start of the day. He made it very clear in the 1st line of the new record "NO GRAMMY NOMINATIONS STILL SIT WITH CONSTULATIONS, ROCK THE POPULATION SUPREME CALCULATIONS" That he is a star even if unrecognized or realized by the world yet, BFLAME is star waiting to happen, from that moment instantly became a fan.BFLAME has captured that star aura, the very essence of just that and can definitely be felt it in every line of this new exquisite single, "THINGS CHANGED", which is the 1st single off of a much anticipated King Talk E.P. which looks to be a very promising E.P. rest assured it is truly Exquisite Music. Listening to the unreleased sounds of BFLAME, it's hard to remember the last time hearing anything like this, from the producers, the production all the way to the sonic musical Geniuses of FIZZLE.But I'm not completely finished with the Belaire story either BFLAME always brings at least 2 bottles of Belaire, one he sips while he is recording the other is to pop with the engineer after finishing the recording, because BFLAME truly believes that "Every Accomplishment and Achievement should be Celebrated".This quote is BFLAME's and his Champagne Lane philosophy.My time shared with BFLAME has taught me that there is nothing wrong with appreciating and celebrating every small victory, as well as the big victories because as a independent artist this is what continues to drive BFLAME on his quest of becoming & producing, mainstream musical masterpieces and the perfection of musical artistry in the realm of some of the most smoothest & captivating yet enlightening Hip Hop music that's out there.BFLAME's Champagne Lane catalog is Exquisite music with much more to come.Things will change when the world truly grasp THINGS CHANGED BY: BFLAMEEnjoy the new release "THINGS CHANGED" He has several new releases coming soon. And be sure Keep BFLAME on the radar as it won't be long before he is a born star.Music is Available on all platforms.You can find BFLAME on all social platforms to follow him on this journey.

