Canada Coin (LEAF) Breaks $489’000.00 Market Capitalization and Launches on First Defi Exchange
Canada’s Only Meme Token Making Waves on the Blockchain: New All-Time High, Defi Listing, Pooling/Farming, Ramped up Marketing, Art Work and much, much more.
Canada Coin (PancakeSwap: LEAF:BNB)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada Coin (LEAF) a recently launched cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain network announces a 980-fold increase in market capitalization sending the all-time high for the token soaring. Launched thirteen days ago, this major milestone pivots Canada Coin into the limelight for hopeful retail investors. Canada Coin’s mission is to be the catalyst into further decentralized exploration and inspire mass-adoption of decentralized finance.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of Canada Coin (LEAF), including:
• $500.00 to $489’000.00 market capitalization raised in eleven days.
• Seen recently on Yahoo! Finance.
• Listing on PancakeSwap.finance with active marketing and community engagement.
• Brand-new listing on Luffy Swap, a Defi exchange for pooling/farming/trading.
To learn more about Canada Coin and to stay up to date on future plans please follow their social media at: https://twitter.com/Canada_coin
Contract Address: 0x55B5451b125D7cf94BF614B7649A4c2856eFcE2e
About Canada Coin (LEAF): Canada Coin (LEAF) is the latest meme token to rapidly gain traction. Canada Coin is a simplistic alternative to mass adoption and introduces (in an easy-to-digest manner) the decentralized nature of the blockchain for retail consumers.
Canada Coin (LEAF)
Owner@canadacoin.io
