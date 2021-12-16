Pacific Park’s World-Famous Ferris Wheel To Highlight Bangladesh’s 50th ‘Victory Day’ Celebration On Dec. 16
World’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel with its 174,000 LED lights helps shine awareness on Bangladesh’s unprecedented challenges due to climate changeSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internationally recognized Ferris wheel at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is set to highlight Bangladesh’s 50th “Victory Day” celebration while presenting the country’s national colors of red and green, and featuring the Bangladesh flag image on Thursday, Dec. 16, beginning at sunset.
Bangladesh “Victory Day” is celebrated on December 16 every year. The occasion commemorates the victory of the Bangladesh and Indian forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.
This year’s “Victory Day” celebration also brings awareness to Bangladesh’s unprecedented challenges due to climate change that is illuminated by the Ferris wheel’s solar-power application and energy efficient lighting package in recognizing environmental sustainability. Four key Bangladesh climate change trends that may impact the country include:
- The International Panel On Climate Change (IPCC) has said that Bangladesh is on course to lose 17 percent of its land and 30 percent of its food production by 2050.
- According to the Association for Climate Refugees (ACR) it is estimated that the effects of climate hazards in Bangladesh have already displaced six million people.
- Dr. Fakhruddin Ahmed, Chief Adviser of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, stated that “one meter sea-level rise will submerge about one-third of the total area of Bangladesh uprooting 25-30 millions of Bangladeshis.”
- The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) findings state that a 45 centimeter sea-level rise will inundate almost 10.9 percent of the territory of Bangladesh and will displace 5.5 million population of coastal regions.
“While we are grateful to be able to showcase the 50th ‘Victory Day’ celebration on the Ferris wheel, we are equally motivated to raise awareness of the serious implications that climate change is having on Bangladesh,” said Zia Islam, representative of the Bangladesh “Victory Day” celebration. “This is an unprecedented challenge facing our country and we hope to inform the public of the urgent need for action to save Bangladesh from further perils.”
Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier partnered with the Bangladesh Unity Federation of Los Angeles to participate in Bangladesh’s 50th “Victory Day” celebration.
The Pacific Wheel’s 174,000 LED lights are mounted on the Ferris wheel’s structure including the 40 spokes and two hubs. The world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel’s lighting system features 16.7 million color value combinations and presents imaging up to 24 frames per second to display dynamic, custom, computer-generated lighting entertainment. The eco-friendly, enhanced LED lighting provides 81 percent greater energy savings than most Ferris wheel’s traditional incandescent bulbs.
Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA’s only admission free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, an oceanfront food plaza and beachside shopping. For additional information and hours of operation, call 310-260-8744, visit www.pacpark.com, follow on Twitter and Instagram: @pacpark and Like at Facebook: facebook.com/pacificpark.
