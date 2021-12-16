Derby Barracks / Fire Investigation

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation –Newport Center, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Derby Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 21A5007152

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi Assistant State Fire Marshal Jesse Dobiecki- Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: December 15, 2021, at approximately 0750 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5703 Lake Rd Newport Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 15, 2021, at approximately 0755 hours, the Newport Center Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 5703 Lake Rd Newport Center, VT. The Newport Center Fire Department as well as Newport City and North Troy Fire Departments responded to the location and observed a boathouse fully engulfed in flames. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. The boathouse was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

As part of Newport Center Assistant Fire Chief Larry Percy’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Newport Center and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious. The building sustained extensive damage from fire, heat, smoke, and water. An accurate damaged estimate is not available but is expected to be more than $75,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop A – East

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

Office: (802) 334-8881

Fax: (802) 334-4739

Email: Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov