Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,514 in the last 365 days.

Blackhawk Collection Classic Car NFT Launch Draws $60k 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom3

Logo for Blackhawk Collection

Blackhawk Collection, Danville CA

Digital art of 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III

1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III, NFT art by BradBuilds

Digital art of 1963 Lincoln Continental

1963 Lincoln Continental, NFT art by BradBuilds

Blackhawk's collection of rare automobiles successfully launched a series of 1-off NFTs of classic cars in 3D renders. Next auction coming 12/17/2021.

DANVILLE , CA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blackhawk Collection, purveyors of some of the finest collector cars to ever grace showrooms and lawns of exclusive shows, has taken a bold step into the world of NFTs, offering a line of premium NFT with original 3D render videos of each car.

The first auction took place from December 10-12, 2021, with the offering of a single, one-of-a-kind NFT of a rare automotive specimen: the 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III dubbed the “Copper Kettle,” which went to the winning bid of $60,000.

The winning bidder receives the NFT along with a package of original 3D Render art by world-renowned automobile artist BradBuilds. The videos are rendered in extreme high definition 4k for playback on large displays. Brad did original photography and video work, with hundreds of photos woven together into this gorgeous rendering.

The auction was held on Blackhawk Collection’s new digital auction platform (https://digital.blackhawkcollection.com/), where each car is given its own digital Showroom, including an expanded history, photos, and specs for each car and the NFTs. Following the auctions, the NFTs are transferred to the winning bidder, and can immediately be traded on any secondary market that handles NFTs.

Following the successful launch, the next rollout has been scheduled for December 17, 2021 at 8AM PST and will run until December 27, 2021 at 11:59PM PST. Upcoming releases are set to include 3D renders of rare 1963 Lincoln Continental as NFT_02, another classic Rolls-Royce, and more exquisite one-off automobiles, each to be auctioned as a one-of-a-kind.

A portion of the proceeds from the NFT auctions will go to a charitable donation to the Max Love Project, whose mission is “to increase the quality of life and reduce health risks for all children surviving cancer.”

More information on the Blackhawk Collection’s NFT line is available at nft@blackhawkcollection.com or (925) 736-3444. More information available at the website above, or on Blackhawk Collection’s social media (Instagram & Facebook).

Brian Murphy
Blackhawk Collection
+1 925-736-3444
nft@blackhawkcollection.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

NFT_01 (Simplified / reduced-resolution video)

You just read:

Blackhawk Collection Classic Car NFT Launch Draws $60k 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom3

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.