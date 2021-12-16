Blackhawk Collection Classic Car NFT Launch Draws $60k 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom3
Blackhawk's collection of rare automobiles successfully launched a series of 1-off NFTs of classic cars in 3D renders. Next auction coming 12/17/2021.DANVILLE , CA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blackhawk Collection, purveyors of some of the finest collector cars to ever grace showrooms and lawns of exclusive shows, has taken a bold step into the world of NFTs, offering a line of premium NFT with original 3D render videos of each car.
The first auction took place from December 10-12, 2021, with the offering of a single, one-of-a-kind NFT of a rare automotive specimen: the 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III dubbed the “Copper Kettle,” which went to the winning bid of $60,000.
The winning bidder receives the NFT along with a package of original 3D Render art by world-renowned automobile artist BradBuilds. The videos are rendered in extreme high definition 4k for playback on large displays. Brad did original photography and video work, with hundreds of photos woven together into this gorgeous rendering.
The auction was held on Blackhawk Collection’s new digital auction platform (https://digital.blackhawkcollection.com/), where each car is given its own digital Showroom, including an expanded history, photos, and specs for each car and the NFTs. Following the auctions, the NFTs are transferred to the winning bidder, and can immediately be traded on any secondary market that handles NFTs.
Following the successful launch, the next rollout has been scheduled for December 17, 2021 at 8AM PST and will run until December 27, 2021 at 11:59PM PST. Upcoming releases are set to include 3D renders of rare 1963 Lincoln Continental as NFT_02, another classic Rolls-Royce, and more exquisite one-off automobiles, each to be auctioned as a one-of-a-kind.
A portion of the proceeds from the NFT auctions will go to a charitable donation to the Max Love Project, whose mission is “to increase the quality of life and reduce health risks for all children surviving cancer.”
More information on the Blackhawk Collection’s NFT line is available at nft@blackhawkcollection.com or (925) 736-3444. More information available at the website above, or on Blackhawk Collection’s social media (Instagram & Facebook).
