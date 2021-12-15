Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,456 in the last 365 days.

Senator Haywood Responds to Probation Reform Vote

Senator Art Haywood

Harrisburg, Pa. – December 15, 2021 – Today, State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) released the following statement after his vote in support of Senate Bill 913, bipartisan legislation designed to reform Pennsylvania’s probation system:

“This legislation is a significant improvement on the current system, which is one of the worst probation systems in the country. The bill is not perfect. This legislation has some flaws, but it is better than what we have today. This bill ensures the following:

    • Stops the court from revoking probation due to an individual’s inability to pay court fees.
    • Stops the court from incarcerating an individual for technical violations.
    • Allows individuals to reduce time by earning a certificate/degree or fulfilling work hours.
    • Guarantees a review conference for individuals on probation within two years of the effective date of the bill.

Across the Commonwealth, over 300,000 individuals are on long term probation. This legislation will reduce the number of Pennsylvanians on probation. I look forward to this bill going to the House of Representatives for further negotiated improvements before we pass it in Pennsylvania.”

###

You just read:

Senator Haywood Responds to Probation Reform Vote

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.