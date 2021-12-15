General Services Announces RFP to Lease Space for the New Headquarters for the Maryland Department of Health

December 15, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced the department’s publication of the solicitation for the leasing of commercial office space for the new headquarters of the Maryland Department of Health (MDH). The Request for Proposals (RFP) is seeking available commercial lease space in Baltimore’s Central Business District.

In April 2021, Governor Hogan announced a plan to positively impact the Central Business District, which will move the State Center Campus another step forward to redevelopment. The plan intentionally seeks to absorb approximately 1 million square feet of an expanding vacancy rate in the Central Business District of 3 million square feet.

“General Services is committed to positively affect Baltimore’s Central Business District and is encouraged by the great response from the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and other real estate stakeholders for movement of state agencies into the area,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “As we move forward in the repositioning of our state buildings in Baltimore, it is my hope that this project will inspire others to participate in the revitalization and transformation of Baltimore’s Central Business District.”

More than 3,000 state employees who currently work in state office buildings located at the State Center and Saratoga Street campuses will relocate to more modern, efficient work spaces, allowing our workforce to have greater access to Baltimore’s amenities and businesses. The new leased office space will be influenced by DGS’ new space standards, Department of Budget and Management telework policies and will signal a new model for providing service to the citizens of Maryland.

While MDH was established as the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in 1969, the state was first noted in the involvement of Maryland citizen’s health back in 1798 from a group of physicians, mostly from Baltimore, chartered by the General Assembly as the Medical and Chirurgical Faculty of Maryland. Today MDH works to promote and improve the health and safety of all Marylanders through disease prevention, access to care, quality management, and community engagement. The proposed lease space for MDH will accommodate their operations and will include staff offices.

“The Maryland Department of Health is excited to be a part of Governor Hogan’s plan to help revitalize downtown Baltimore by moving the headquarters of many state agencies to the heart of downtown,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “We are fortunate that the Department will be one of the main state agencies to relocate. Our move will bring together staff from several different locations to a new downtown headquarters featuring a fresh and modern office space that will reimagine how we work.”

The RFP includes the relocation of the Behavioral Health Administration offices from the Spring Grove Hospital Center campus to MDH’s new headquarters. The relocation aligns with Phase I recommendations of the recently submitted MDH 2041 Facilities Master Plan. The consolidation of MDH’s administrative offices into a centralized location will aid the Department in meeting its mission of promoting lifelong health and wellness for Marylanders.

DGS is seeking approximately 340,000 net square feet of administrative office space on behalf of MDH’s 2,648 employees, making this the state’s largest relocation. This RFP is the third to be issued in accordance with Governor Hogan’s relocation initiative. Additional RFPs for space are planned for release over the next six months.

The MDH RFP and all future agency office space solicitations are listed on eMaryland MarketPlace Advantage (eMMA) website.

https://emma.maryland.gov/page.aspx/en/bpm/process_manage_extranet/40116

Interested parties who wish to do business with the state and stay informed about this opportunity and other state procurements should register their organizations with eMMA.

eMMA can be accessed through:

The General Services website @ DGS.Maryland.gov

The Office of State Procurement website @ procurement.Maryland.gov

eMMA.Maryland.gov

