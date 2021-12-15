Inslee announces homelessness proposals for 2022

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced his homelessness proposals for the 2022 legislative session, which will bolster Washington’s leadership in finding solutions for individuals living without shelter and help those at risk of becoming homeless.

The governor put forward a $800 million investment in addressing homelessness that will:

Pursue new avenues to help people remain in their homes

Secure more facilities to provide permanent supportive and affordable housing

Expand supportive services for people with behavioral health needs

Transition encamped people to permanent housing solutions

Restore the range of affordable housing types in our cities

"Unsheltered Washingtonians deserve a safe, warm and dry place to live, with additional resources available, if they need them. This is not only the right thing to do for these people, but the right thing to do for our state and our communities," Inslee said.

