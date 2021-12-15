Submit Release
Governor Offers Reward for Information on Columbus County Murders and Assault

NORTH CAROLINA, December 15 - Raleigh

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders of De’onde Qwabe Xavier Sadler, age 27, Mack Darren Jenkins, Jr., age 26, Kameesha Dae’zuhnaka Powell, age 20, and the assault of Ordashia Zhane McFadden, age 22.

On Saturday, July 3, 2021, Chadbourn Police Department responded to a call at Bando nightclub located at 228 Broadway Road, Chadbourn, North Carolina. Upon arrival, De’onde Qwabe Xavier Sadler and Mack Darren Jenkins, Jr., were found lying on the ground, deceased from gunshot wounds. While on the scene, Chadbourn Police Officers were advised of additional gunshot victims arriving at Columbus Regional Medical Center. Kameesha Dae’zuhnaka Powell succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The fourth gunshot victim, Ordashia Zhane McFadden survived her injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Chadbourn Police Department at (910) 654-4146 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500. 

