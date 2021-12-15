Exxelia Ohmcraft High Voltage Resistors Used in Night Vision Goggles Critical to the Success of Military Missions

High voltage resistors from Exxelia Ohmcraft help to make night vision technology possible by providing an unmatched electrical performance in the smallest form factor.” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When in combat, soldiers must be prepared for varying conditions—rain or shine, day or night. To maintain optimal vision in low light or complete darkness, the military relies on night vision goggles. For more than 20 years, industry leaders in the design and manufacturing of this imaging equipment have leveraged Exxelia Ohmcraft’s high voltage, custom resistors in their Image Intensifier Tube (I2T) power supplies, which contain the optics and electronics that are key to the successful operation of night vision goggles.

As with any wearable technology, smaller, lightweight devices are optimal. This is particularly important for soldiers, who are often limited to utilizing only the equipment that they can carry on their bodies. The design of the I2T requires high voltage resistors with a very small form factor to help minimize the size and weight of the unit and extend battery life without sacrificing electrical performance, ensuring reliability of the equipment for military applications.

“In a tactical environment, enhanced night vision is critical to soldiers’ situational awareness and ultimately, the success of a mission,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of Exxelia Ohmcraft. “High voltage resistors from Exxelia Ohmcraft help to make night vision technology possible by providing an unmatched electrical performance in the smallest form factor.”

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Exxelia Ohmcraft

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Exxelia Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Exxelia Ohmcraft’s precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com.

About Exxelia

Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems. Exxelia’s wide products portfolio includes film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors, inductors, transformers, microwave components, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, Exxelia develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advance industrial applications. Additional information can be found at https://exxelia.com.

