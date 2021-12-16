TurnKey Lender and LoanPaymentPro’s New Partnership Will Transform Payment Processing for Lenders Across the Globe
This partnership leverages each organization’s latest technology to streamline the payment process for both consumers and business owners.BLOOMINGDALE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoanPaymentPro, a leading provider of innovative, technology-driven payment and funding solutions in both consumer finance and debt repayment space, today announced its partnership with TurnKey Lender, a global B2B SaaS company that offers AI-powered lending automation and decision management solutions and services in 50+ countries.
As fully integrated partners, LoanPaymentPro and TurnKey Lender will provide their customers with greater control over their loan origination and underwriting, servicing, collection, fund distribution and debt repayment technology. This partnership provides full-service, end-to-end solutions for lenders that seek a greater understanding of their business and promotes a more reliable relationship with their borrowers.
“With TurnKey Lender's industry-leading technology and fluid user experience, we find that lenders are achieving greater results with their loan portfolios,” said James Celli, LoanPaymentPro’s Founder and CEO. He added, “LoanPaymentPro is honored to partner with and have our payment solutions integrated into TurnKey Lender's platform. This will increase payment success rates even further for lenders looking to become more effective with their payment controls.”
LoanPaymentPro utilizes proprietary technology to provide the most compliant and cost-effective bankcard, ACH, and instant funding platform for all types of lenders. With its own proprietary payment Validation and Verification function, LoanPaymentPro’s technology decreases fraudulent transactions, increases successful payments, and simultaneously reduces borrower defaults. The technology firm also has multiple exclusive relationships with ODFI Sponsor Banks to provide customers with financial assurance and redundancy. LoanPaymentPro offers Real-Time Push-To-Card funding for loan disbursement (direct funding to borrowers), and their payment gateway is fully integrated into the leading Loan Management Software providers to easily integrate into a lender’s platform of choice.
“We are pleased to join forces with LoanPaymentPro, a company that is revolutionizing merchant services and payment processing,” said Dmitry Voronenko, CEO and Co-founder of TurnKey Lender. "As demand for consumer lending that meets today’s borrowers needs has skyrocketed this partnership will further aid in providing lenders with an exceptional lending experience. We are excited to integrate LoanPaymentPro into the TurnKey Lender Platform to provide their innovative payment solutions to our customers.”
TurnKey Lender is a global B2B SaaS company that offers AI-powered lending automation and decision management solutions and services in 50+ countries. From origination and underwriting, to servicing, collection, and reporting the company's software can automate the entire lending process just as well as its specific parts. TurnKey Lender supports numerous credit products out of the box – both commercial and consumer – on the same flexible SaaS platform. Designed with the latest design best-practices, TurnKey Lender exceeds regulatory requirements for data security, going above industry standards with SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II compliance reports, the globally recognized PCI DSS and ISO 27001 certifications, and more.
"Turnkey Lender is one of the most robust loan management software providers in the space. Their diversified product offering and their ability to support multiple credit products and loan companies is simply unmatched. We’re extremely thrilled to be partnering with them,” said Michael Perkins, SVP of Channel Partnerships.
One major shift the consumer lending space has recently undergone is a heavy uptrend in borrowers’ empowerment and needs, and the road for lenders to catch up was astonishing. LoanPaymentPro recognized the pivotal role that reliable, secure fund distribution and debt repayment would play regarding a lender’s viability, and the traditional payment processing methods weren’t meeting borrowers’ demands. By developing a technology platform with comprehensive features and functions (including payment proprietary validation and verification functions, Push-To-Card Instant Funding, Zero-Dollar Authentication and more), LoanPaymentPro helped lenders navigate out of traditional lending practices and into the era of exceeding borrowers’ needs.
TurnKey Lender recognized the rise in borrowers’ needs, as well, and developed AI-powered lending automation and decision management solutions to address the same goal - getting consumer lenders out of the traditional lending mindset. Furthermore, both TurnKey Lender and LoanPaymentPro developed innovative tools and solutions to match a lender’s capability and supply with consumer demand, essentially helping pave the way for lenders to succeed.
About LoanPaymentPro:
About TurnKey Lender:
