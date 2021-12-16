Higher Access Capital offers low-interest Start-up Loans

Rachel S. Gibbs

Not the Typical Start-up loan Application

USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start-ups face a lot of problems, however, the issue of capital complicates matters the most. The right funding at the right time can save a struggling Start-up. Higher Access Capital is dedicated to helping American start-ups achieve their goal. They now offer low-interest loans for start-ups.

"We know you don't have time to wait around for your working capital, which is why we work with lenders that can get you funded faster."

Innovative products and business models are the foundations of a promising startup. However, an entrepreneur also needs a steady flow of funds, especially in the early stages, to turn those ideas into reality. Funding is crucial for improving technology, hiring the right people, and launching a comprehensive marketing strategy to get a foothold in the market. However, sourcing enough money to start a new venture can be difficult. An entrepreneur will face several challenges while seeking the funds, in part because they'll have to convince others that their idea is a solid investment.

Higher Access Capital helps the entrepreneur meet the following criteria for securing a loan: Whether a business is hoping to expand itself with a loan or going for a round of venture capital, they will need a scalable business model. Investors, in particular, want to fund only scalable or ready to scale businesses. A business model must show the potential to increase the revenue with minimal expenditure in the coming months or years. This means being able to increase profits without increasing costs at an equal (or higher) rate. Sure, it should be unique. But without scalability, it is less likely to be investable. Usually, scalable business models have a higher profit margin and lower infrastructure and marketing investment. While expanding, the business model needs to remain aligned with the company's core offerings. In other words, if a business model is likely to result in the overextension of time, money and resources, investors will be hesitant to welcome a borrower with open arms.

It is not possible for a business to chalk out how they are going to spend the money without having a business plan. A business plan also needs to have a realistic financial forecast. They should forecast the expected cost the investment or loan will cover, and the returns it will generate in the future. The projected statistics, facts, and figures must be justifiable, specific and concrete. When investors pay a borrower, they expect to see how they plan to spend their money. They will expect them to spend the funds to grow their business to its next milestone. Milestones need to be measurable achievements such as launching a new product or reaching a specific market share. Every business will have a few roller-coaster moments. However, business should be able to show consistent achievements.

Demonstrating a positive cash flow is key, especially for small startups and small businesses looking for expansion. There is no single approach here. Usually, better cash flow increases the chances of receiving the desired funding. A business should calculate how much money they will need for the necessary production, training, hiring, marketing, and automation to create a viable financial model. Figure out where their cash flow bottoms out and add the appropriate buffer accordingly. Make sure their funding request is in-line with their financial projections.

About Higher Access Capital

Higher Access Capital is a business loan brokerage firm that works on a borrower’s behalf to find the lowest available interest rates and/or the best loan programs through numerous lenders. They save the borrower much time during the application process and a potentially large amount of money over the life of the loan.

