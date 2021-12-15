61 New Officers Graduate from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy">61 New Officers Graduate from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy HELENA – Sixty-one new officers who will serve in 41 agencies across the state graduated yesterday from the Montana Law…

Submit Release
61 New Officers Graduate from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy

HELENA – Sixty-one new officers who will serve in 41 agencies across the state graduated yesterday from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA), which is part of the Montana Department of Justice. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

“Dangerous addictive drugs like methamphetamine and the violent crimes that go along with them are destroying lives and livelihoods, wreaking havoc on communities and tearing apart families,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “The graduates here today have stepped up to do something about that problem and they need our support. I’m committed to working with them and their agencies to get crime under control in Montana. That means putting the focus of the Attorney General’s office where it belongs – upholding public safety, and working with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to do it.”

The number of homicides, rapes, robberies, and violent assaults in Montana has increased 91 percent from 2013 to 2020, according to the Montana Board of Crime Control.

The full list of the graduates is available here. An archived webcast is available here.

Attorney General Knudsen presents an award to a new MHP trooper.

Attorney General Knudsen presents a new MHP officer with his diploma.

Attorney General Knudsen addresses the graduates at the 176th MLEA graduation.

