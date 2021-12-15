Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,475 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Supreme Court seeks parent representative to serve on its Task Force ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court is seeking a parent with experience in the child welfare system to serve on its Task Force on Permanency Planning. 

The Task Force on Permanency Planning is a multidisciplinary committee that examines and makes recommendations for improvements to child welfare court proceedings. It includes professionals who work in child welfare, including: 

  • judges; 

  • guardians ad litem; 

  • representatives of Court Appointed Special Advocate® programs; 

  • mental health and substance abuse providers; 

  • representatives of the Department for Children and Families; and 

  • youth with experience in the child welfare system. 

The volunteer selected to fill this position will be a voting member of the task force and serve a four-year term. They will be eligible for travel reimbursement to attend meetings calculated at the same rate as for state employees. 

To be considered for the position, individuals must complete the online parent representative application

Applications will be accepted until February 28, 2022. 

The Task Force on Permanency Planning approves, monitors, and helps implement projects including: 

  • certification of Court Appointed Special Advocate® and citizen review board programs statewide; 

  • child welfare training; 

  • annual child in need of care and juvenile offender code books; 

  • revision of child in need of care and juvenile offender forms; 

  • special projects that are designed to meet state and federal requirements; and 

  • legislative testimony. 

Questions about the application or the Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning committee may be sent to casa.crb@kscourts.org.

You just read:

Kansas Supreme Court seeks parent representative to serve on its Task Force ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.