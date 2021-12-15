Kansas Supreme Court seeks parent representative to serve on its Task Force ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court is seeking a parent with experience in the child welfare system to serve on its Task Force on Permanency Planning.

The Task Force on Permanency Planning is a multidisciplinary committee that examines and makes recommendations for improvements to child welfare court proceedings. It includes professionals who work in child welfare, including:

judges;

guardians ad litem;

representatives of Court Appointed Special Advocate® programs;

mental health and substance abuse providers;

representatives of the Department for Children and Families; and

youth with experience in the child welfare system.

The volunteer selected to fill this position will be a voting member of the task force and serve a four-year term. They will be eligible for travel reimbursement to attend meetings calculated at the same rate as for state employees.

To be considered for the position, individuals must complete the online parent representative application.

Applications will be accepted until February 28, 2022.

The Task Force on Permanency Planning approves, monitors, and helps implement projects including:

certification of Court Appointed Special Advocate® and citizen review board programs statewide;

child welfare training;

annual child in need of care and juvenile offender code books;

revision of child in need of care and juvenile offender forms;

special projects that are designed to meet state and federal requirements; and

legislative testimony.

Questions about the application or the Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning committee may be sent to casa.crb@kscourts.org.