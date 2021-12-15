Governor Wolf Announces $2.5 Million to Support Grassroots COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Efforts Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today announced $2.5 million in state funding that will help grassroots organizations across the commonwealth encourage hesitant Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A list of the 65 grants awarded through the COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program can be found online.

“Vaccines remain an absolutely essential element in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, however there are still Pennsylvanians who are hesitant to get their first dose,” Gov. Wolf said. “By providing funding to grassroots organizations for vaccine outreach efforts, we’re enabling them to serve as trusted messengers in vaccine-hesitant communities and promote the COVID-19 vaccine as a safe and effective way to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.”

The grassroots efforts supported by the program build upon the ongoing statewide public health awareness campaign, PA Unites Against COVID-19. Grantee organizations will work to educate their communities on the COVID-19 vaccine to improve uptake of the vaccine for the health and safety of Pennsylvania. This program provides the necessary funding to community organizations to educate their community regarding COVID-19 vaccination to address hesitancy concerns and barriers and to provide direction on where and how to schedule a vaccine appointment.

“The Department of Health remains committed to eliminating obstacles and challenges that prevent Pennsylvanians from getting vaccinated,” said Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “Thanks to our incredible vaccine providers, and the ‘PA Unites Against COVID’ campaign, we are continuing to do that by providing educational materials, events, vaccine toolkits and posters in multiple languages to help encourage people to get vaccinated. I am impressed by the tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who are stepping up every day to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors against COVID-19.”

Later today, Dr. Johnson will join Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin at the Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh to celebrate the grant awards and further discuss the importance of grassroots vaccine outreach.

“On behalf of the whole team, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Governor Wolf’s administration for the much-needed grant,” said Khara Timsina, Executive Director, Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh. “This grant is going to help us reach and educate families in the Bhutanese community in Pittsburgh that have been hard to reach and make sure they have the needed resources surrounding COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program is administered by DCED and provides grants up to $100,000 to non-profit organizations and childcare and educational institutions. These grants will support grassroots outreach efforts including local media buys, creation of outreach and training materials, sponsorship of vaccine-related community events, equipment rental to assist with setting vaccine appointments, and more.

The grant recipients are as follows:

Allegheny County

Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh: $20,000

Northside Leadership Conference: $40,000

The Kingsley Association: $75,000

Allegheny and Westmoreland counties

Neighborhood Resilience Project: $10,000

Berks County

Penn State Health St. Joseph: $30,000

We Agape You: $15,000

Chester and Montgomery counties

Maternal & Child Health Consortium of Chester County: $24,250

Cumberland and Franklin counties

Shippensburg University: $50,000

Dauphin County

Latino American Hispanic Community Center: $32,400

Delaware County

Casa de Venezuela, Inc: $15,000

The Foundation for Delaware County: $90,000

Erie County

R. B. Wiley Community Charter School: $15,000

Fulton and Potter counties

PennPIRG Education Fund: $50,000

Lancaster County

Patients R Waiting, Inc.: $90,000

Lancaster and York counties

Spanish American Civic Association (SACA): $73,500

Lehigh County

Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley: $43,500

Unidos Inc.: $50,000

Montgomery County

Abington School District: $44,000

ACLAMO: $30,000

Bethlehem Baptist Church: $10,000

Montco SAAC (Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County): $3,250

Lower Moreland Township School District: $8,700

Philadelphia

63rd Street Business Association: $50,000

A New Spirit Behavioral Health Services Foundation: $23,000

ACHIEVEability: $50,000

Caring People Alliance: $22,000

It Takes Philly: $25,000

KenCrest Services: $35,000

Kensington Voice at the Federation of Neighborhood Centers: $24,000

Labakcare Organization Inc: $10,000

Muslim Aid Initiative (MAI): $45,000

Northeast Philadelphia Chinese Association (NEPCA) of Culture Trust Greater Philadelphia: $15,000

Northeast Philadelphia Development Corporation: $37,000

Northwest Counseling Service (NWCS), Inc.: $15,000

Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation: $25,000

Philadelphians Organized to Witness Empower & Rebuild: $50,000

Savage Sisters Recovery inc.: 10,000

TIS (To Inspire Strong) African Children Fund, Inc. dba TIS Foundation: $30,000

WHYY, Inc.: $50,000

Philadelphia and Chester counties

Mighty Writers: $50,000

Lincoln University: $20,000

Philadelphia and Delaware counties

Forum Philly: $50,000

Lindley Academy Charter School: $3,500

Rising Hope for Change Inc.: $20,000

Philadelphia and Montgomery counties

Federation Early Learning Services: $10,000

K Cul Foundation: $20,000

Keystone Hospice: $20,000

Women’s Campaign International: $40,000

Statewide

Generations Online: $60,000

West Chester University: $11,000

York

Multiple Counties

American Lung Association – Bedford, Tioga, Fulton, Potter, Clinton, Bradford, Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Carbon, Wyoming, and Susquehanna counties: $70,000

Cheyney University of PA – Berks, Dauphin, Chester, Lebanon, Delaware, York, Lancaster, Cumberland, Montgomery, Perry, and Philadelphia counties: $50,000

Council of Indian Organizations in Greater Philadelphia – Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Philadelphia counties: $10,000

Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit – Columbia, Montour, Snyder, Northumberland, and Union counties: $100,000

Sikh Society of Harrisburg – Dauphin, Cumberland, Allegheny, Philadelphia, Delaware, Franklin, Erie, Berks, Lehigh, and Adams counties: $20,000

Main Line Chinese Culture Center – Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties: $25,000

The Wright Center Medical Group – Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties: $75,000

United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties – Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike counties: $100,000

Great Wall Chinese School – Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties: $5,000 \

PA Professional Image Alliance – Philadelphia, Delaware, and Chester counties, $50,000

Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation, Inc. – Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, and Bucks counties: $80,000

Guanghua Chinese Association – Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, and Chester counties: $25,000

Gente De Venzuela – Philadelphia, York, Allegheny, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, Chester, Berks, and Lehigh counties: $150,000

Jeff Eggleston – Warren, McKean, Forest, and Elk counties: $50,000

As of today, approximately 70 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. However, many communities are still experiencing disparities in vaccination, including Black/African Americans, Latinx, the LGBTQ community, low-income persons, persons experiencing homelessness, persons less likely to use the Internet and others without Internet access, persons residing in rural or geographically isolated areas, and persons who have distrust in the government. By partnering with grassroots organizations that are considered trusted voices in these communities, this program is intended to increase vaccine uptake within those communities and increase the vaccination rate for all of Pennsylvania.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you, use the CDC vaccine search. United, Pennsylvanians can stop the spread of COVID-19.

