Local tutoring center secures a Best of Georgia Award 2021
BRIDGING GAP USA SECURES A BEST OF GEORGIA® AWARD: Alka Gupta shares her insights on what it takes to become an award-winning tutoring center.
Prepare Today..Succeed Tomorrow!!”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridging Gap USA, a top-rated tutoring center based in Stockbridge, Georgia, is now a 2021 Best of Georgia® winner in the reader polls for the Georgia Business Journal.
— Alka Gupta
The Georgia Business Journal selects their Best of Georgia winners by combining the people’s choice with the input of editors. They vet each business through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports, and voting pattern analysis reports.
“This level of recognition is great because it lets people in and out of Georgia know they can book a session with confidence,” says Alka Gupta, the owner. “I started this company in 2016, but I’ve been in the academic sector since 2011. We know how to help kids succeed.”
They provided a safe tutoring environment for the students who learn best from in-person interactions.
They developed an online proprietary platform (BGAP Online) to make their top-rated services available to students nationwide.
They sourced talented state-certified teachers from all over the country to join their team.
Bridging Gap USA is a small business that delivers big results.
To set up and interview with the owner, Alka Gupta, please send an email to pr@bridginggapusa.com
About Bridging Gap USA:Bridging Gap USA is an award-winning tutoring and test prep center based in Stockbridge, GA. They are known for developing effective individualized learning plans for students, both in person and online. Learn more about the tutoring center at http://www.bridginggapusa.com.
Find Bridging Gap USA among Georgia’s best on https://www.gbj.com/best-of/winners/2021/education-childcare/tutoring-centers
Alka Gupta
Bridging Gap USA
+1 404-474-2663
