State disciplines health care providers-R21-28

For immediate release: December 15, 2021 (21-248)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. The site includes information about a health care provider's license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In October 2021 the Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery Board withdrew charges against osteopathic physician and surgeon Jared Guenter Wolfert (OP60151341).

Clark County

In September 2021 the secretary of health entered an agreement with Cinthya Gorostieta Munoz (CM60701771) where Munoz was granted a license to practice as a certified medical assistant. Munoz must comply with the terms and conditions and submit quarterly performance evaluations.

Clallam County

In October 2021 the Nursing Commission dismissed charges against registered nurse Jessica M. Larsen (RN00142563).

Franklin County

In October 2021 the secretary of health entered an agreement with Jaimi H. Apple (CM61168778) where Apple was granted a license to practice as a certified medical assistant with the condition that she comply with a substance use monitoring program.

King County

In September 2021 the Veterinary Board terminated the oversight and monitoring conditions of veterinary technician Katie Elizabeth Sorlien (AT60222792).

In October 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation of agency affiliated counselor Uma Mae Stensen (CG61050670).

In October 2021 the secretary of health granted the reinstatement of the license of massage therapist Betsy K. Wallace (MA00021204).

In October 2021 the secretary of health filed a cease and desist order to Lili Zheng for unlicensed practice as a massage therapist and imposed a fine of $1,000. Zheng provided massage services while employed as massage therapist although she never held a license.

In October 2021 the Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery Board granted the termination of the probation, oversight, and monitoring conditions of osteopathic physician and surgeon Philip Roger Matthews (OP00000982).

In October 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Kevin Michael Wall (NC60271822) with unprofessional conduct for failing to enroll in a substance use monitoring program as previously agreed.

Lewis County

In October 2021 the secretary of health entered an agreement with Marc William Shettlesworth (ES61184872) where Shettlesworth was granted a license to practice as an emergency medical technician. Shettlesworth must comply with the terms and conditions and submit quarterly performance evaluations.

Okanogan County

In October 2021 the Pharmacy Commission terminated the monitoring conditions of pharmacist Steve Lee Pascuzzi (PH60051766).

Pierce County

In October 2021 the Behavior Technician Program charged certified behavior technician Danni Ji (CB60982157) with unprofessional conduct. The Department of Social and Health Services - Adult Protective Services determined that Ji financially exploited a vulnerable adult by depositing a client’s social security payment into her personal bank account.