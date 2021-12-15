Berlon Industries Will Acquire Lowe Manufacturing
Companies Make Complementary Lines of Durable Skid Steer Buckets and Attachments
Lowe Manufacturing is highly respected for the quality of its attachments used in fencing, construction, landscaping, rental, contracting, utility, and agricultural applications.”HUSTISFORD, WI, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berlon Industries, of Hustisford, Wis., has agreed to acquire Lowe Manufacturing, a Viola, Wis.-based supplier of auger, trenching and grapple attachments that complement Berlon’s line of buckets and attachments for skid steers and other machines. The deal is expected to close the first week of January 2022.
“Lowe Manufacturing is highly respected for the quality of its attachments used in fencing, construction, landscaping, rental, contracting, utility, and agricultural applications,” said Randy Schickert, president and CEO of Berlon Industries. “Richard and Mary Lowe have done an outstanding job growing the company and enhancing the Lowe products and brand. We are excited about maintaining the Lowe brand, the company’s people and its facilities in western Wisconsin.”
The combination of these two financially healthy organizations will continue to partner with equipment dealers throughout the U.S. for sales of their attachments. Those dealers will have a broader selection of buckets and attachments available from the combined business.
Richard Lowe will retire from Lowe Manufacturing, which was founded in 1971, while Mary Lowe will remain with the business.
“Berlon looks to be a perfect fit for continuation of Lowe Manufacturing,” Richard Lowe said. “Their business model is in line with the Lowe model, which is based on quality products made by dedicated and talented people, and an entire staff that cares deeply about the customer.”
Richard Lowe added that Berlon’s commitment to maintain the Lowe brand, people and facilities was an important factor in the acquisition agreement. All staff at both Lowe Manufacturing and Berlon Industries will be retained.
The acquisition includes the Spiral Metals, LLC, division of Lowe Manufacturing, which specializes in non-standard helicoid flighting, sectional flighting, and conveyor screws. The spiral products are used within Lowe’s attachments and sold to outside customers.
Innovation, product quality and extensive knowledge of the use of buckets and attachments have been key aspects of the success and growth of both Berlon Industries and Lowe Manufacturing. That innovation includes Berlon’s “Snowgrr” which adds tremendous efficiency in snow removal at distribution centers, its Material Long Bucket for removing material underneath conveyors and other equipment, and Lowe’s XR Series of trenchers.
Terms of the acquisition transaction were not released.
About Berlon Industries: Berlon Industries designs and manufactures highly durable buckets and attachments for skid steers, tractor loaders, compact utility trailers, wheel loaders, tele-handlers, and mini skid steers. The company is known for offering premium products without a premium price tag, and for its reliability in delivery commitments to its dealers – followed up with great customer service. Berlon is online at berlon.com.
About Lowe Manufacturing: Lowe Manufacturing, founded in 1971, manufactures high-quality, durable skid steer auger, grapple, and trencher attachments for agricultural, construction, forestry, utility, and other industries. Its commitment is to design and build specific products that offer the best performance, durability, and overall value in the attachment industry. Lowe Manufacturing is online at loweman.com.
