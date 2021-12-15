Submit Release
BOGO this Sunday to celebrate Pokes going to Idaho Potato Bowl

December 15, 2021

WyoLotto officials announced that they are running a Cowboy Draw® BOGO this Sunday, Dec. 19, as a celebration for the University of Wyoming football team going to the Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21.

Cowboy Draw tickets will be buy one get one free on Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We wanted to celebrate the Pokes going to a bowl game, and we also want to thank the players and retailers for their support. Running a BOGO promotion is our way of saying thank you, and we hope this gets Wyoming football fans excited for the bowl game,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

There is no limit on free tickets (however, there is always a $125 transaction limit), and the tickets must be purchased for the following Monday drawing.

Tickets are available at any WyoLotto retailer.

BOGO this Sunday to celebrate Pokes going to Idaho Potato Bowl

