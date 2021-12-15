Boscola Bill to Aide Economic Recovery in Pennsylvania Approved by Senate Community, Economic, and Recreational Committee

Harrisburg − December 15, 2021 – Senator Boscola announced this morning that the Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee took action today on a piece of legislation she authored that would continue to support Pennsylvania’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Bill 977, authored by Senator Boscola (D-18), will create a new $75 million economic recovery grant program within the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

“Senate Bill 977 is a step forward in assisting projects across the Commonwealth that were not fully funded or not funded at all,” Boscola stated. “The impact of the pandemic depleted the amount of funding that we had available for many projects that should have moved forward. This bill will utilize American Rescue Plan funds to ensure that our communities receive the economic support needed to continue revitalization plans.” Senator Boscola went on to thank the Chairman, Senator Yudichack, for the committee’s consideration this this piece of legislation today.

“As each new COVID-19 variant hits Pennsylvania, businesses in our communities must brace for more and more economic turbulence,” said State Senator John Yudichak. “I commend Senator Boscola for working to advance legislation that will help Pennsylvania businesses sustain their companies and their employees through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As a result of Wednesday’s committee deliberations, Senator Boscola’s legislation advances to the full Senate for consideration.

