Kickstarter Campaign to Launch App Empowering At-Risk Youth for Academic & Professional Success

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qiana Hick’s company, Pathway Forward, is developing a digital app that would provide professional resources for at-risk youth and young adults to receive support and guidance to achieve academic and career success. The mission is to help decrease the gap in educational and economic inequality among youth living in disparate communities.

This app is being financed by a Kickstarter Campaign designed to complete the prototype and app design, as well as implementation through onboarding and testing.

The implementation of the Pathway Forward App through donating to the campaign will create an easy-to-use platform that will connect youth to resources, tools, and various support services offered by organizations, businesses, and certified service providers that will help them graduate high school, complete college, or trade school, and develop them for long-term career success. This app is multi-directional in that it guides and prepares youth for corporate careers, the trade industry, and entrepreneurial pathways.

To date, there is not a readily provided and accessible toolbox for youth and adults of these backgrounds to address their economical inequalities and disparities. From career development and preparation for the future workforce, positive social experiences with other youth traveling a similar journey, internships and job opportunities, and cultural and socioeconomic integration, to more attention to development in focused areas, they will go the distance.

“There is power in imagination and believing in possibilities. It is a mindset and a way of life that we must harness every day!”, said Qiana Hicks. “I don’t just provide the program, but I also provide hope and proof to youth as someone who faced similar circumstances, and was able to travel a similar journey with perseverance and triumph.”

To donate to the Kickstarter campaign, go to www.kickstarter.com/projects/qianahickspwfwd/pathway-forward-to-brighter-tomorrows

ABOUT PATHWAY FORWARD

Pathway Forward is network started by founder, Qiana Hicks, to connect underprivileged youth and young adults to people and resources that will lead to higher education attainment and prosperous career opportunities. Pathway Forward seeks to provide a platform to empower, support, and inspire youth, most at risk, to create a better tomorrow and better future. To learn more, visit www.pwfwd.com.