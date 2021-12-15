Titan Network’s 3rd Annual Amazon Sellers Holiday Party Series Comes to a Close in Los Angeles on Dec. 19, 2021
The Southern California event marks the final stop in the three-city holiday party seriesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amazon Sellers Holiday Party series, from both Dan Ashburn and Athena Severi of the Titan Network, which celebrates a productive 2021 and prepares for the new year, is coming to a close with the final stop in a three-party series, in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 19, 2021.
The Amazon Sellers Holiday Parties, which launched in London, England, on December 3, followed by a stop in Clearwater, Fla., on Dec. 11, were aimed at bringing together the Titan Network community to celebrate the year that was, the year upcoming and each other, all centered around raising money for charity during the holiday season. The venues not only offered unique opportunities to network and build relationships, but also to contribute to a noble cause in a toy drive for underprivileged children.
The upcoming Los Angeles, California, the party will be held at Castaway Burbank and include a three-course meal. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6pm (local time), followed by a cocktail and networking hour. Keynotes will take place from 7-8pm, while dinner is from 8-10pm, and drinks, dancing and celebrating will cap off the night, 10pm-1am. (Schedule is subject to change)
Tickets are available now. For more information and specifics about each of the Amazon Sellers Holiday Parties, visit
