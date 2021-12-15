RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Development Manager (Real Estate)

Position Title: Development Manager (Real Estate) Job ID: 15355 Open To: Public Open Period: December 15, 2021- January 14, 2022

Overview:

The District of Columbia’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. More information is available on the DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov. DMPED is seeking a Development Manager for its Real Estate Development unit.

The Real Estate Development unit implements real estate development projects involving District-owned land which support the District’s goals of promoting stronger neighborhoods in all 8 Wards. This unit is engaged in the following 4 activities: (1) Development and Disposition—managing a portfolio of real estate development projects; (2) New Communities Initiative—managing projects envisioned to revitalize severely distressed subsidized housing and redevelop neighborhoods into vibrant mixed-income communities; (3) St. Elizabeth’s East—managing a project designed to create well-planned, multi-use, mixed-income, walkable, livable community on the St. Elizabeth’s East Campus, including the Entertainment and Sports Arena; (4) Walter Reed Army Medical Center—providing administrative support to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center Local Redevelopment Authority and manages implementation of the reuse plan; and (5) special projects, including public-private partnerships involving public infrastructure and facilities.

Position Description:

As a Real Estate Development Manager at DMPED, you will be part of a unique public office that sits in the Executive Office of the Mayor and helps guide the future growth of the District. You will join a team of 20+ development managers working on projects encompassing all real estate product types and ranging in size from ½ acre parcels to projects such as the Wharf (which is 1 mile long and contains over 3.5 million gross square feet). You will be responsible for managing a portfolio of real estate development, financing, and related projects and for performing tasks appropriate to evaluate and progress individual projects in your assigned portfolio.

Specific responsibilities include:

Administering multiple real estate and/or financing transactions.

Representing and promoting the District’s interest on all projects.

Managing solicitation processes by drafting requests for proposals, reviewing submissions, communicating with the community and stakeholders, and making recommendations for award.

Negotiating disposition contracts, leases, and funding agreements.

Negotiating and managing interactions with private and public counterparts.

Interfacing with internal stakeholders to define project requirements and constraints.

Creating, reviewing, and analyzing detailed financial models of development projects, including value-for-money analyses.

Creating project budgets and schedules, then independently and proactively managing project milestones and budgets.

Tracking and reporting progress of each project against goals, objectives, approved budgets, and approved timelines.

Identifying project risks, developing risk mitigation and contingency plans, and implementing action plans to reduce or eliminate project risks.

Analyzing and presenting findings and recommendations to senior staff in written and verbal form.

Briefing DMPED senior staff and elected officials on project status.

Conducting presentations and meetings with community stakeholders.

Presenting before the DC Council at hearings regarding the surplus and disposition of District-owned land, as well as gap financing agreements for related DMPED projects.

Experience/Qualifications:

Undergraduate degree required; relevant graduate degree a plus.

6 years plus of real estate related work experience required, including real estate focused banking, development, finance, consulting, urban planning, and/or public policy.

Understanding commercial and residential real estate development and leasing transactions, as well as public-private partnership concepts and their application to District government.

Experience implementing District and national affordable housing programs.

Experience developing and interpreting financial analysis and deal structures.

Experience with project management duties including project implementation from conception to completion.

Proven strength in the use of spreadsheets, database and presentation applications, including Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint.

Strong attention-to-detail and organizational skills.

Demonstrated ability to multi-task; to be a team player; and to be flexible and adaptable to change.

Demonstrated ability to use sound judgment and to be an effective decision maker.

Understanding of District economic development issues, neighborhoods and real estate market.

Strong interpersonal, written, verbal and analytical skills.

Experience with community engagement and/or executive stakeholder management a plus.

Experience working on the redevelopment of public and/or other federally subsidized housing, including working on resident relocation and return.

Experience with legislative processes a plus.

Experience working on large-scale, phased developments a plus.

Salary: This position is a grade 14 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $105,730 to $136,208. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors, including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons, and agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

