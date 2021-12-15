Submit Release
Gazprom fulfills its obligations for 2021 under transit contract with Ukraine

Gazprom continues to provide European consumers with reliable gas supplies via various routes, including the one traversing Ukraine.

Today, the Company fulfilled its obligations under the transit contract with Ukraine. The volume of Russian gas transported across Ukraine since the beginning of this year totals 40 billion cubic meters, which covers the amount stipulated in the transit contract for the entire year 2021.

