New Highly Anticipated Book Offers Help to Those Crippled by Perfectionism
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Bloom Beyond Perfection: Leaving the Perfection Trap and Discovering the Freedom of Good Enough, by seasoned perfectionist-turned- good-enoughist, speaker, and coach, Gigi Muth.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3d1OIr4
“Bloom Beyond Perfection was written for all of you like myself who believed perfection was worthy of the time and effort put into every detail, who sacrificed family and friends to achieve completely unreasonable and impossible goals,” says Muth. “It is also for those of you who are finding your perfectionistic tendencies taking a turn for the worse or finding that the same things that motivated you are now holding you back and keeping you small.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Honoring the last words of her late daughter Madeline, Gigi Muth has set out to make a difference and be an example of what is possible. She is a speaker, author, and coach dedicated to helping others break out of their Perfection Trap. For twenty-plus years she had topped the charts with her exemplary performance in her non-profit and administrative career, only to come up short on her perfectionistic race to nowhere.
After her daughter’s death from suicide, Gigi became a pilgrim by walking 172 miles from Porto, Portugal to Santiago, Spain. She attributes this experience to helping her break free of the perfectionism that crippled her, and she developed what she calls the “Pilgrim’s Survival Kit” that she has now used to help others overcome self-sabotaging ways. Gigi uses real-life, relatable examples to show others how they might be playing small, fighting with “what is” and “shoulding” upon themselves.
After 15 years in the California desert, Gigi is back home in the Midwest, loving the four seasons and all the weather has to offer. To Gigi, nothing says home more than snuggling on the couch with hot chocolate watching Hallmark Movies on a cold, snowy day.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3d1OIr4 to purchase the book and to learn more!
Gigi can be reached at: https://embracethehope.com
Malia Sexton
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3d1OIr4
“Bloom Beyond Perfection was written for all of you like myself who believed perfection was worthy of the time and effort put into every detail, who sacrificed family and friends to achieve completely unreasonable and impossible goals,” says Muth. “It is also for those of you who are finding your perfectionistic tendencies taking a turn for the worse or finding that the same things that motivated you are now holding you back and keeping you small.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Honoring the last words of her late daughter Madeline, Gigi Muth has set out to make a difference and be an example of what is possible. She is a speaker, author, and coach dedicated to helping others break out of their Perfection Trap. For twenty-plus years she had topped the charts with her exemplary performance in her non-profit and administrative career, only to come up short on her perfectionistic race to nowhere.
After her daughter’s death from suicide, Gigi became a pilgrim by walking 172 miles from Porto, Portugal to Santiago, Spain. She attributes this experience to helping her break free of the perfectionism that crippled her, and she developed what she calls the “Pilgrim’s Survival Kit” that she has now used to help others overcome self-sabotaging ways. Gigi uses real-life, relatable examples to show others how they might be playing small, fighting with “what is” and “shoulding” upon themselves.
After 15 years in the California desert, Gigi is back home in the Midwest, loving the four seasons and all the weather has to offer. To Gigi, nothing says home more than snuggling on the couch with hot chocolate watching Hallmark Movies on a cold, snowy day.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3d1OIr4 to purchase the book and to learn more!
Gigi can be reached at: https://embracethehope.com
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here