The College Coaching Carousel: Wealth Management Coach Rogel Spencer on Avoiding Financial Strain During Staff Shakeups

Rogel Spencer, Wealth Coach Noir Capital, Wealth Coaches for Athletes & Coaches

It’s a tumultuous time for college football. This season has seen a barrage of head coach and staff firings, all with their own financial implications.

Every coach has heard, ‘Offense wins games, defense wins championships,’” Spencer says, “The same sentiment holds true when it comes to your finances, especially when you’re a professional coach.” — Rogel Spencer, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, CASL®