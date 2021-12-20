Blue Raven Solar wins Two Comparably Awards for Best CEO and Best Company for Diversity
Today, Blue Raven Solar announced that it was recognized by Comparably in their annual awards for Best CEO and Best Company for Diversity.
Blue Raven Solar is a workplace that welcomes all. We trust each other, respect and empower each other, and help each other improve, regardless of anything that makes each person unique.”OREM, UTAH, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar, a top solar installer in the nation, has worked tirelessly to create a company culture that breeds success, both internally and externally. With one of the company values being “Continuously Improve,” Blue Raven strives to be the best workplace for every employee, no matter where they come from. The CEO, Ben Peterson, meets with each group of new employees to discuss the company values and to ensure that everyone feels at home and that their goals are acknowledged at Blue Raven. Over the years, Blue Raven Solar has grown to operate in 17 states across the country, and has been privileged to work with people from all backgrounds in these states and at the corporate office.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
“Blue Raven Solar is a workplace that welcomes all. We trust each other, respect and empower each other, and help each other improve, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or anything else that makes each person unique,” says Peterson, “I am honored to be recognized by the Comparably Awards, and I hope to continue to be worthy of the recognition!”
Blue Raven Solar was recently recognized by Glassdoor on their 2021 Best Places to Work list, the Salt Lake Tribune’s Top Workplaces, and other Comparably Awards, including Best Work-Life Balance and Best Companies for Career Growth. The company keeps their mission and values central to their operations, helping their employees be the best that they can be and experience the success that they work for.
"Out of thousands of companies rated on our platform, Blue Raven Solar employees have ranked their organization and CEO among the best of the best this year," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "This is a testament to Ben Peterson as a people-first leader and his team’s commitment to a positive workplace culture that is inclusive of all diverse voices."
Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month look-back period (November 26, 2020 through November 26, 2021). Employees have the opportunity to answer structured questions (yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, multiple-choice) spanning 16 different workplace topics (leadership, team, compensation, perks & benefits, work-life balance, career growth, environment, outlook, etc). Each answer is given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set was compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies. For Awards FAQ, please go to www.comparably.com/awards
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About Comparably
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in nearly 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.
