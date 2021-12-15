Submit Release
H.E. Sir Clyde Rivers Coronation Day

King Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I and King Okogyedom Eduah V

King Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I

Great days ahead for the Kingdom.”
— H.E. Sir Clyde Rivers
ACCRA, GHANA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a great evening in Accra, Ghana, on the 3rd of December 2021. King Okogyedom Eduah V in the Republic of Ghana enstooled H.E. Sir Clyde Rivers to the throne of Ekumfi Kuotukwa as the Development King at Large.

H.E. Sir Clyde Rivers was officially given his royal name associated with the position. His royal name is King Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I. He was introduced to the world on the 3rd of December 2021 in front of a packed house with delegates from several international countries and many royalties from Ghana to witness his enstoolment.

The crowd was overwhelmed by the speech made by the new King’s vision to develop the Kingdom. H.E. Sir Clyde Rivers was humbled by the kind gesture of King Okogyedom Eduah V to enstool him as a Development King in Ghana, Africa.







