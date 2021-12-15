Blockster - The Newest Hot Destination for the Crypto Community

QUEENSWAY, GIBRALTAR, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While cryptocurrency continues to make quantum leaps in innovation and adoption, the global crypto community still lacks a robust social content platform, where crypto and blockchain enthusiasts could post and consume credible content while they connect with top market players.

With their communities scattered around platforms like Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, Discord, and Youtube, crypto fanatics have been forced to utilize a hodge-podge of websites and applications to stay informed and connected to the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, NFTs, and decentralized finance. But everything changes from today.

On the Blockster platform, blockchain hustlers can take advantage of an integrated content-driven ecosystem, with breaking news, clubs, cryptocurrency tickers, discussion groups, messaging, and other innovations in social media, without fear of censorship or restrictions on speech that have become commonplace on legacy social media. Thanks to blockchain technology, the iron-fisted grip of the tech giants is coming to an end.

The Ultimate Place to Discover, Connect, Learn and Earn

Blockster gives all participants in the world of cryptocurrency a common platform for high-quality content, where they can grow their influence and promote their brand, while frictionlessly connecting with the most important projects in the crypto space.

Be it easy-to-digest educational guides; fresh news; real-time crypto prices; expert opinions; the hottest money-making opportunities; conferences; trends; and market dynamics; blockchain hustlers will find everything their crypto lifestyle requires on Blockster.

The Blockster platform is stacked with exceptional content. Each day since the platform went live into production (as of July of 2021), over 150 industry writers, thought leaders, and global influencers have contributed enlightening articles and created informative posts on Blockfeed—Blockster's scroll-down-style news feed—on a wide variety of subjects, including:

- DeFi opportunities such as yield farming, staking, and liquidity pools

- NFT auctions and high-profile NFT drop updates

- IDOs, DAOs, project launchpads, and token sales

- Play-to-earn gaming

- Crypto trading and investing

- Success stories of blockchain hustlers

Blockster incentivizes crypto projects and influencers to create credible, quality content by giving them the opportunity to register a dedicated business page—from which they can create and distribute articles, posts, videos, opinion pieces, and tutorials—in order to reach Blockster's global audience via multiple channels, such as:

- Blockfeed, an intuitive scroll-down newsfeed

- Blockdesk, the platform's dedicated content publication

- Blockster TV, the ultimate source for useful video content about crypto

- Blockwatch, the real-time market data and cryptocurrency price feed

BXR: A Native Deflationary Token Powering Restriction-Free Advertising

BXR is the only accepted payment method on Blockster Ads, a self-service advertising platform designed to empower blockchain businesses. Scheduled to launch in Q1 2022, Blockster Ads gives businesses the ability to promote their products and services to a global crypto user base, free from the political constraints and censorship that have become the norm on legacy social media. Advertisers can easily launch their campaigns with a high level of customization – from using multiple ad formats to dynamically fine-tuning budgets and targeting options, while they track their campaigns in real-time.

With BXR, Blockster has created an innovative synergy between advertisers and holders of BXR, ensuring that the utility of the BXR token runs deep: BXR features a deflationary mechanism in which the project burns 5% of the BXR spent on advertising, facilitating long-term price appreciation for BXR holders. The more that advertisers spend on Blockster, the more that BXR tokens are burned, greatly enhancing staking rewards, which in turn drives up the demand for BXR.

The High-Traffic Destination for Crypto

Since Blockster was launched (in the early access stage) in July of 2021, Blockster has amassed over 500,000 subscribers, published articles by over 150 industry writers and thought leaders on a daily basis, and partnered with more than 300 prominent cryptocurrency projects, many of which are actively engaging with crypto enthusiasts on our platform. As crypto adoption intensifies, we are confident that these numbers will experience an exponential increase.

While Blockster will be releasing many more features and upgrades throughout 2022, the platform already contains enough groundbreaking functionality to ensure that it quickly becomes a high-traffic destination for crypto audiences:

- Investors and traders have the ability to research profitable money-making opportunities across various cryptocurrency ecosystems

- Blockchain hustlers have access to customized content crafted by exceptional writers, influencers, and opinion leaders

- With Blockster Ads, businesses no longer have to worry about blanket bans, tedious application processes, and content-related restrictions when launching marketing, advertising, and PR campaigns. (In Q1 2022, Blockster will introduce a 10-day pilot program for Blockster Ads. As part of this trial, projects can test the Blockster advertising platform and launch campaigns that directly target blockchain hustlers)

- The tokenomics of the utility-rich deflationary BXR token help ensure mass adoption

We encourage everyone that is interested in the crypto space to visit Blockster and sign up for an account to stay updated with the crypto industry's latest events, trends, and happenings.

For more information about the Blockster Ads pilot program, get in touch with the team at partners@blockster.com.