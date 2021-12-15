RMR & Associates Enhances its Digital Marketing Services to Advance Clients’ Future-Readiness
The award-winning integrated marketing firm expands offerings to address the challenges of lead generation and online brand awareness
Digital Marketing isn’t just a ‘nice to have’ anymore, it’s a fundamental element in an integrated marketing program that will drive results and set your organization up for future success.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – RMR & Associates, Inc. (RMR), one of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area’s leading Integrated Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations firms, announces the launch of its enhanced Digital Marketing services after years of sustained growth. The launch of these new Digital Marketing services is driven by the priority RMR places on optimizing the client experience with solutions essential to maximizing their brand awareness and reaching their lead generation goals.
RMR’s new Digital Marketing services respond to shifting market demands and client needs, particularly the challenge to remain successful in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace. Now more than ever, a compelling digital marketing presence is an essential part of an organization’s strategic mix. It is also the critical key to a sustainable lead generation efforts. RMR’s new services enhance its offerings and provide clients with the insights they need to design and implement programs that drive actionable results, which is even more important in the evolving digital era.
RMR’s new Digital Marketing services will be headed by Dave Roe, who brings more than 25 years of experience in online marketing. As a founding member of a search and digital marketing firm in the mid-1990s, Dave was an early adopter of digital tools and the ways they can be leveraged to drive business outcomes. He brings extensive experience in working across senior management and creative teams as well as established relationships with Google and other leading strategic partners. RMR’s Digital Marketing Services will include management and analysis of Google Ad campaigns, installation of Google Analytics and/or Conversion Tracking Code, development of expanded web presences, landing pages, and eCommerce sites, as well as SEO and targeted social media executions.
“Digital Marketing isn’t just a ‘nice to have’ anymore, it’s a fundamental element in an integrated marketing program that will drive results and set your organization up for future success,” RMR’s President and CEO, Robyn Sachs said. “Tools and technologies are constantly evolving, and leveraging them effectively takes a seasoned partner to lead you through. Our clients know that RMR is laser-focused on achieving their goals and driving top results. These new services are just another way we are applying that commitment and taking our services to the next level to keep our clients future-ready.”
About RMR & Associates, Inc.
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, RMR & Associates, Inc. (RMR), has been addressing the unique needs of clients serving commercial, B2B, B2G, B2C, non-profit, financial services and IT sectors for more than 25 years. RMR's integrated marketing includes Public Relations, Social Media, Digital Marketing, Advertising, Direct Mail, Media Buying, List Rental, and Website design. With more than 500 product and company rollouts and repositionings, RMR has garnered results for local, national and international clients from AOL to AAFMAA and Texas Instruments to Vonage. For more information, visit www.rmr.com.
