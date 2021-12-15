Klobuchar Bill to Rob Grandma of Critical Daily Meds
Klobuchar Suddenly and Inexplicably Reverses Course, Turning Her Back on Elderly in Need of Affordable Medications
Klobuchar’s bill would rob thousands of Minnesotans and millions of Americans of their prescription medications from the only place they can afford them - online international pharmacies.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, an advance copy of a bill led by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar that would rob seniors of critical maintenance medicines is circling Washington, DC. The Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation shared a copy of the DRUGS Act (short for ‘Domain Reform for Unlawful Drug Sellers Act) that is set to be introduced imminently by Senators Marco Rubio (FL) and Amy Klobuchar (MN).
“Klobuchar’s bill would rob thousands of Minnesotans and millions of Americans of their prescription medications from the only place they can afford them - online international pharmacies,” says Jack Pfeiffer, Executive Director of the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation.
The DRUGS Act comes as nearly a third of Americans — triple the share since March— say they've skipped medications or medical care in the previous three months due to concerns about the cost. AARP reports that retail prices for some of the most widely used brand name prescription drugs continue to increase twice as much as inflation.
Senator Klobuchar is suddenly and inexplicably reversing course, having previously been, a long-standing leader of bipartisan bills aimed at ensuring Americans' access to affordable drugs via importation for personal use. Since joining the Senate in 2007 Senator Klobuchar has been at the forefront of allowing Americans to purchase medicines from Canada. Klobuchar co-sponsored the Pharmaceutical Market Access and Drug Safety Act and led the Safe and Affordable Drugs from Canada Act since 2014 when she partnered with former Senator John McCain.
Over 2 million Americans are estimated to purchase and import prescription medications from abroad due to drug affordability, and the need is only increasing. The majority of people importing their medications tend to be older Americans, often living on fixed incomes. Over 88,000 Americans who support the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation order prescription medications from licensed and certified online Canadian pharmacies.
“It is shocking that any Member of Congress would jeopardize Americans’ access to critical prescriptions when missed medication is a leading cause of rising medical costs and even death,” says Pfeiffer.
