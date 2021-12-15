D-Luxe Properties To Bring the North Pole to Sapulpa on December 18th
‘Santa Land’ Set to Take Over D-Luxe Properties Saturday, Dec. 18SAPULPA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone that doubts the existence of Santa Claus can see him for themselves and get their picture taken with the jolly fat guy before Christmas. Generally, Santa spends all of his time at the North Pole until Christmas Eve, pouring over his lists of children that have been naughty or nice. However, this year Santa is taking time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance at D-Luxe Properties for its “Santa Land” event.
Santa Land at D-Luxe
On Saturday, Dec. 18, D-Luxe Properties will transform its location into Santa Land, which is a free event for all ages. Anyone can get their picture taken with Santa, making memories that will last a lifetime, including pictures, hot drinks, and toys. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa will be on hand for pictures, and CTX Coffee will provide free coffee and hot drinks. There will also be a toy drive benefiting foster care children. Bring a toy for the toy drive and get a free drink!
D-Luxe Properties
D-Luxe Properties is a multipurpose space in Sapulpa, Okla. that was created for the entire community. It’s not your typical community center. It’s a cutting-edge, multipurpose space used for fun events. The property has a theatrical/music stage and welcomes local vendors and food trucks for specific events. D-Luxe is slowly becoming a destination for music concerts, car shows, and more.
The property has covered gazebos, a food-truck court, outdoor games, public restrooms, a space for food vendors, an amphitheater, a dog park, and an event center. Some of these are in the process of being completed.
In April, thousands of people attended D-Luxe’s grand opening, complete with car shows, local live music, food trucks, free giveaways, the Black Diamond racing boat, and NHRA race car driver Erica Enders.
D-Luxe Properties is located at 927 S. Main St., Sapulpa, OK. 74066. For more information email D-Luxe at info@d-luxeproperties.com.
