Tendable Strengthens Executive Team in Australia & New Zealand
Healthtech Company Gears Up for Growth and Underlines Commitment to the Disability Services sectorADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tendable (formerly Perfect Ward) today introduced a new executive team dedicated to the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) marketplace. Tendable’s quality improvement solution is designed for clinical and other settings to make audits and reviews easier and more effective. The top three executives leading the team are Eric van der Sluis, Paul Woodward and Bree Wyatt who have many years of experience in supporting healthcare organisations with corporate quality and safety programmes. Today’s announcement follows the recent company name change, to better reflect the expansion of Tendable into new sectors and markets including the burgeoning disabilities services sector in ANZ.
Tim Bolot, Founder & CEO of Tendable said, “The COVID pandemic has changed the healthcare industry forever, including the rapid uptake of digital and automated services. This presents huge opportunities for the new Tendable team to make a difference to understanding and improving quality in health and care settings. Collectively, they bring over 50 years’ experience to the sector, great energy and immense sensitivity to create the right quality culture that is critical to protecting some of the most vulnerable members of our society.”
New Team for a New Future
Eric van der Sluis leads the new team and joined Tendable from Odin Health where he was Global Director of Sales and Marketing. As Commercial Director International, Eric is responsible for business growth in the ANZ region. Head of Customer Success is Paul Woodward whose role is to ensure that customers fully realise the benefits of their Tendable quality and safety solutions. Paul has many years of experience in healthtech including consultancy and operational roles at patient safety company RLDatix, Dolphin and PowerHealth. As Growth and Strategic Partnerships Manager, Bree Wyatt is responsible for expanding and strengthening the company’s customer network in the ANZ region.
Tendable’s solutions are used on the frontline and in the boardroom in all types of clinical settings including hospitals, disability services and aged care services. Earlier this year, the company announced its first customer in Australia – Ability Options, one of the largest not-for-profit disability service organisations in New South Wales. More recently, Tendable became a Platinum Industry Supporter of National Disability Services (NDS), Australia’s biggest and most diverse alliance representing 1,200 non-government disability service providers.
Eric van der Sluis, concluded, “We are focussed on building an engaging organisation across the region, growing the team and the Tendable customer community. Our aim is to build a capability that creates elegant and effective solutions for our customers and continues to cement our strong reputation. Most importantly these solutions must always have compelling outcomes for all concerned.”
On December 1, 2021, Perfect Ward became Tendable to reflect the core values of the company’s increasingly global and diverse customer base. Sign up for more information at tendable.com
Mary Phillips
PR Artistry
+44 1491 845553
email us here