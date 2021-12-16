KULUMI MINI® Solar LED Audio Light with new improved features
EINPresswire.com/ -- • Longer lasting battery
• Closed slot / 8GB internal memory
One Peace, LLC has recently added the sturdy and versatile KULUMI Mini® solar LED audio light to their product range. The KULUMI Mini® is a very useful tool to have in the home and car as you can listen to a variety of content or use it when going on a road trip or camping for a robust solar powered light with 4 brightness settings. The KULUMI Mini® has recently undergone an upgrade and the improved features allow for even longer product use and more security.
The top 10 features of the KULUMI Mini® are:
1. LED: Efficient, environmentally-friendly and cost-effective. Depending on the brightness setting, the KULUMI Mini® can now be used for 5.5 – 45 hours (previously 4 – 35 hours).
2. Audio player: Choose between an open slot 8GB micro SD card or the recently added alternative of 8GB internal memory – both with 3 levels of content navigation.
3. Speaker: The built-in 2W speaker enables 20 people to easily hear the audio content. This is very helpful for people using the KULUMI Mini® for educational purposes or while sitting around a campfire with friends, listening to songs and custom content.
5. Solar panel: Truly a star feature of this device. The built-in 0.7W solar panel can be used to recharge the battery if you are in an area with no electricity. In direct sunlight it typically charges in 10-12 hours.
6. Battery: The 3.7V/1800mAh Li-ion battery has 500-1000 charge cycles. Use the 500 mm micro-USB cable with a normal USB 5V @ 1A power adapter to recharge via a power outlet. Alternative option: 3.7V/3600mAh Li-ion battery.
7. Phone charger: The 5V DC, 500mAh output can charge mobile devices.
4. FM receiver: The KULUMI Mini® receives modulated FM signals with a frequency range of 76 - 108MHz.
8. Compact size: At only 0.4 lbs and 5 x 3 x 1 inches (about 3 decks of cards), the KULUMI Mini’s size is a big plus.
9. Durability: This device is made of the weather-resistant material, Plastic Polymer ABS. So, whether you are in sunshine, rain, wind or snow, the KULUMI Mini® can accompany you on your journey or adventure. It is water-resistant with an IPX6 rating.
10. Pricing: The KULUMI Mini® is available on Amazon® for USD34.99. A special loading cable is included to add custom content to the KULUMI Mini®
Closed slot / 8GB internal memory: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092W7TJJF?ref=myi_title_dp
Open slot 8GB micro SD card: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092DT4PLP?ref=myi_title_dp
Customer testimonial from Nathan, who uses the Kulumi Mini®: “I really like the Kulumi Mini player as it’s compact and solid and really impressed with all the features and options. I also listened to some audio and the voice really comes through nice and clear without any bad resonance, which I think is due to how solid the player is. This is always a key issue with me, being a sound engineer, that the audio can be clearly heard, even at louder volumes. I am really impressed.”
For more information, you can visit www.kulumi.org.
Boilerplate
One Peace LLC offers high quality products to consumers like the Kulumi Mini® solar LED audio light and My Little Lamb™. These products make great gifts for you, your friends and family. They are expanding their product line and expect more to be released soon.
Gabi Hendrich
One Peace LLC offers high quality products to consumers like the Kulumi Mini® solar LED audio light and My Little Lamb™. These products make great gifts for you, your friends and family. They are expanding their product line and expect more to be released soon.
Gabi Hendrich
KULUMI MINI specs