Comms Factory Announces Free Public Relations Course for Entrepreneurs
Reveals a proven process for getting featured in the media, for freeCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comms Factory, the public relations resource for entrepreneurs, small businesses and creatives, today announced it is offering a free mini-course that shares the secrets to writing the best press releases with proven results.
As a top press release writing service, Comms Factory will share the tactics and principles it has used for thousands of clients in this course. The course material offers practical guidance, along with templates and step-by-step instructions. It’s ideal for businesses that want to introduce new products and services or grow their bottom lines through mindfully placing regular press releases with the best SEO keywords and phrases.
“The right PR strategy can get your business featured in the media,” said Hugh Taylor, CEO of Comms Factory. “The best press releases create tons of free advertising, which, in the eyes of potential customers and partners, enhance the value of your brand. PR is a ‘world with its own rules.’ If you don’t know how to play the game and write a press release that gets attention or don’t have any idea where to start, you’ll lose golden opportunities and be stuck watching your competition get the spotlight instead.”
Taylor explained, “Comms Factory is offering the exact method, process and templates we use to write press releases that work and reach the right publications. Whatever your company’s category, we can help you be a featured business with the right media, which will bring you new customers and, more importantly, ROI.”
Taylor brings 20 years of experience in public relations, including overseeing PR for a $2 billion product line in the Fortune 100, as well as for several Silicon Valley startups.
To sign up for the free mini-course, visit https://mailchi.mp/commsfactory/sh3l0dd1u4. For more information on Comms Factory’s services and to book a free consultation, visit www.commsfactory.net. The company can also be found on Fiverr and Upwork.
