Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,527 in the last 365 days.

Update on Police checkpoints in Auckland and Northland

NEW ZEALAND, December 14 - Please attribute to a Police spokesperson: 

The lifting of Auckland’s checkpoints in both south and north Tāmaki Makaurau last night went smoothly with minimal delays to traffic.

There was a small queue of cars waiting from between 11pm and midnight, Police estimate less than 100 cars at each of the main borders (Mercer and Te Hana).

This morning traffic appears to be flowing freely however, we expect it to start building as normal for peak hour traffic.

In Northland, the checkpoints have seen minimal traffic through and no issues overnight.

Again, traffic is starting to build due to the time of morning so Police will be keeping a close eye on this to ensure there are no significant delays.

We will provide a further update later this morning.

ENDS

Shelley Nahr/NZ Police

You just read:

Update on Police checkpoints in Auckland and Northland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.