Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market is Expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2019–2026

Pharmacy Benefit Management

Depending on the business model, it is categorized into government health programs, employer-sponsored programs, and health insurance management.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Pharmacy Benefit Management Market by Service (Specialty Pharmacy Services, Drug Formulary Management, Benefit Plan Design & Consultation, and Other Services), Business Model (Government Health Programs, Employer-Sponsored Programs, and Health Insurance Management), and End User (Pharmacy Benefit Management Organization, Mail Order Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Inpatient Pharmacies, and Outpatient Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

The pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) works as a third-party administrator. Pharmacy benefit management is an organization of prescription drug programs that administers, monitors, and handles all the issues related to healthcare, and provides drug benefit programs to employers. In addition, it helps in providing employers with medical services and prescription medications at reduced costs. The cost reduction is achieved through rebates with drug manufacturers, entering into contracts with pharmacies, processing, and paying prescription drug claims as well as by working with self-insured companies and government programs. Pharmacy benefit management releases the list of prescription drugs that include all drugs covered under its benefit plans, wherein manufacturers are accessible to offer discounts. Pharmacy benefit management can be diverse and flexible ranging from small to large in size.

Major market players:

CVS Health, SS&C Technologies, Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Rite Aid Corp., Express Scripts Holding Company, Benecard Services, LLC., CaptureRx, Change Healthcare, Anthem, Inc., and ProCare Rx.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

✦The ongoing covid-19 pandemic is fuelling the Pharmacy Benefit Management Market industry. This is attributed due to the immense increase of covid-19 testing activities on the global diagnostics system. The demand of vaccine development for covid-19 has resulted in research towards covid-19 vaccine which has also boosted the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Indian scientists has reveal microscopic image of novel coronavirus.

✦The high demand covid-19 testing and diagnostics has increased extensive investments towards addition to applications in vaccine research in the pharmaceutical sector which has also contribute towards the growth of the Pharmacy Benefit Management Market.

The pharmacy benefit management market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to factors such as surge in need to abate medication errors, rapid regionalization of pharmacies, rise in geriatric population, and increase in labor costs.

Reluctance to adopt pharmacy automation systems and stringent regulatory procedures on client confidentiality hinders the growth of the pharmacy benefit management market. On the contrary, increase in awareness among pharmacists and healthcare providers about the cost reduction measures and the services provided by the Pharmacy benefit manager are expected to serve as lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

