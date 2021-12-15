Gearlab Outdoor’s Rolling Float Wins “Best Kayaking Accessory 2022
Rolling Float is a kayak roll training device. It allows you to practice rolling with confidence, with less wet exits and more elegance.
Gearlab Outdoor’s latest innovation scoops Paddling Magazines’ coveted Industry Award 2022 in the category of “Best Kayaking Accessory”.NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gearlab Outdoors beat off strong competition last month to win Paddling Magazine Industry Award 2022, where the Rolling Float was named “Best Kayaking Accessory”. This coup came shortly after the Kalleq Greenland paddle was lauded “Best High Performance Paddle” by Paddle TV, demonstrating the Taiwanese company is going from strength to strength and its unique products recognised as world-beating time and again by industry experts.
The Rolling Float further demonstrates Gearlab Outdoors commitment to delivering cutting-edge, innovative solutions to kayaking problems. It seeks to address a common issue many beginner kayakers face, learning to roll and overcoming fear, while building confidence and developing good technique and habits. Described as “like training wheels for your bicycle”, the Rolling Float is designed to be gripped in a variety of ways as various rolls are practiced. Holding the Rolling Float increases the paddler’s buoyancy and makes the techniques far easier to perform, encouraging the user to activate their core muscles and utilise their body’s natural buoyancy and balance. Whereas normally, learning to roll involves many frustrating failures leading to cumbersome “Wet-exits” and re-entries, the Rolling Float allows novice to learn a roll safely and easily, with practice.
As experience is built and muscle memory formed, the Rolling Float gradually becomes unnecessary as the paddler moves to rolling with a paddle instead. It retains its usefulness however, as it is also designed to be a paddle float, fitting over paddles of all shapes and sizes to aid in self-rescue techniques when out on the water.
Co-founder Chungshih Sun was delighted the product’s unique potential had been recognised by Paddling Magazine.
“Everyone at Gearlab Outdoors is thrilled our Rolling Float has won a Paddling Magazine Industry Award. We love this product and are excited it is getting the attention we believe it deserves. We hope it will help both instructors and paddlers to practice their techniques with ease and confidence and will become an essential piece of safety gear.”
Paddling Magazine is a quarterly publication, loved and trusted around the world by paddlesport enthusiasts for its expert buying advice, product guides and reviews, as well as its adventure stories, destination ideas and latest paddling news. Its website is the first stop for many when they’re looking for gear recommendations and impartial reviews they can trust.
Born in sub-tropical Taiwan, Gearlab Outdoors grew from a small, passionate start-up to become a world-renowned outdoors brand specialising in high quality sea-kayaking equipment. Its paddles and accessories can be seen in the hands and on the decks of paddlers around the world. The company is also dedicated to environmental protection, education and furthering the sport of kayaking and Greenland paddles globally. Gearlab is currently building on their successes in the paddlesport world and their talented team of designers, engineers and outdoorsmen are expanding the company’s product range into other Outdoors areas.
Tiffany Chiu
Gearlab Outdoors
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook