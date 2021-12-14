Family camping, recreation opportunities acquired for Tribune Bay Provincial Park

CANADA, December 14 - Natural, cultural and recreational values near Tribune Bay Provincial Park on Hornby Island are set to gain protection through a proposed park addition that includes an existing private campground.

The Province has acquired two properties totalling 9.6 hectares (23.7 acres) that are intended to be added to the 95-hectare (235 acres) park known for its unique rock formations, sprawling white sandy beach and warm, shallow bay. The purchase will connect Tribune Bay Provincial Park to the 135-site Tribune Bay Campground with this addition of forest land and beachfront.

“Tribune Bay Provincial Park is a jewel in our province, making it a popular destination for people to visit and connect with nature,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Acquiring this land ensures the ecological and recreation values that make the park special are preserved for our children and grandchildren.”

The two properties, purchased for $11.2 million, include the last remaining beachfront on Tribune Bay and adjoining forest land in addition to the existing private campground. The Province will operate the campground as it is until it develops long-term plans to improve visitor experience at Tribune Bay Park. Future improvements on the newly acquired lands could include walk-in sites catering to active transportation, like cycle touring, hiking or kayaking.

Future plans will be informed through consultation with First Nations and stakeholders on topics such as:

ecological health, including seasonal water scarcity;

providing inclusive and family-oriented outdoor recreation opportunities;

respect for the history of the island, including Indigenous history; and

contribution to sustainable tourism and economic opportunities on the island, while respecting transportation and community impacts.

“Camping is more popular than ever, which is why we are expanding opportunities for people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” said Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment. “These acquisitions will help support diverse recreation opportunities and family-friendly camping in the area, and ensure British Columbians have access to public camping on Hornby Island.”

Through the acquisition of private land, the Province regularly adds land to the parks and protected areas system, which is one of the largest and most-diverse parks systems in the world.

“Tribune Bay Provincial Park is a special place for locals and visitors to Hornby Island,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “It’s a great draw for visitors that supports the local economy and is a beautiful place to spend an afternoon.”

British Columbia has 1,036 provincial parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves and protected areas covering more than 14 million hectares (35 million acres) or approximately 14.4% of the provincial land base. During the past four years, BC Parks acquired 1,144 hectares (2,867 acres) of land to expand provincial parks and protected areas.

Learn More: For more information about BC Parks land acquisitions, visit: https://bcparks.ca/partnerships/landAcquisition.html

For more information about Tribune Bay Provincial Park, visit: https://bcparks.ca/explore/parkpgs/tribune/