B.C.’s vaccination effort boosted by community pharmacies

CANADA, December 15 - As of Dec. 14, 2021, pharmacies in the following communities are booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, first or second dose, for people 12 years of age or older, or booster doses for those 18 years of age and older as authorized by Health Canada at least six months after completion of the primary series (two doses).

More pharmacies will join the Get Vaccinated registration and booking system, and by mid-January 2022, more than 1,000 pharmacies are expected to be part of the program.

For booster shots, British Columbians will receive an invitation via email or phone at about six months from the time of a person's second dose.

Multiple clinic options will be available. A person will be able to choose the best clinic from the drop-down menu based on the age of the person getting vaccinated:

five to 11 (family);

clinic (for children ages five to 11 and their caregivers);

12-plus clinic (for all people ages 12 or older); or

all-ages clinic (for all people ages five plus).

If you select a clinic that does not align with age, you will be advised to rebook the appointment.

If you need to make an appointment during your workday, by law you are allowed to take up to three hours of paid leave for your appointment or three hours of unpaid leave for your child’s appointment.

Communities:

Fraser Health Authority Abbotsford, Agassiz, Aldergrove, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Cloverdale, Coquitlam, Delta, Hope, Langley, Maple Ridge, Mission, New Westminster, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey, Tsawwassen, Vancouver, White Rock

Interior Health Authority 100 Mile House, Armstrong, Castlegar, Cranbrook, Creston, Enderby, Fernie, Invermere, Kamloops, Kelowna, Kimberley, Lake Country, Lumby, Marysville, Nelson, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Salmon Arm, Sorrento, Sparwood, Summerland, Trail, Vernon, West Kelowna, Williams Lake

Island Health Authority Bowser, Campbell River, Chemainus, Comox, Courtenay, Duncan, Ladysmith, Langford, Mill Bay, Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni, Port Hardy, Saanichton, Sidney, Tofino, Ucluelet, Victoria

Northern Health Authority Burns Lake, Chetwynd, Fort St. John, Prince George, Prince Rupert, Quesnel, Smithers, Terrace, Tumbler Ridge, Vanderhoof

Vancouver Coastal Health North Vancouver, Powell River, Richmond, Squamish, Vancouver, West Vancouver, Whistler