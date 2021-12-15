B.C. COVID-19 pandemic update

CANADA, December 15 - As of Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, 86.6% (4,316,478) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.4% (4,105,425) have received their second dose.
In addition, 91.5% (4,243,021) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.6% (4,105,385) received their second dose and 13% (610,196) have received a third dose.
Also, 91.9% (3,975,788) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 89.1% (3,852,330) received their second dose and 14% (609,466) have received a third dose.
B.C. is reporting 519 new cases of COVID-19, including eight epi-linked cases, for a total of 223,661 cases in the province.
There are 3,171 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 218,001 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 191 individuals are in hospital and 81 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
The new/active cases include:
- 110 new cases in Fraser Health
- 106 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 145 new cases in Interior Health
- 34 new cases in Northern Health
- 123 new cases in Island Health
- one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada
In the past 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,386.
There have been 44 cases of the Omicron variant of concern identified in B.C.:
- Fraser Health: 24
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 11
- Interior Health: three
- Northern Health: one
- Island Health: five
There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks, for a total of three facilities with ongoing outbreaks, including:
- long-term care:
- Ponderosa Lodge (Interior Health)
- acute care:
- Ridge Meadows Hospital (Fraser Health)
- assisted or independent living:
- Laurier Manor (Northern Health)
Note: Due to a delayed refresh in data, the update on cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status is not available today.
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 9,001,045 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.
