The Best Gift for Them May Be One You Can’t Even Wrap!

TEXAS, December 14 - The latest toys and games might not last past the new year, but the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® and Texas Match the Promise FoundationSM can help give your loved ones a lifetime of opportunities. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund is the state's tax-advantaged, prepaid college tuition plan.* And eligible participants in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund can also apply for unique scholarship opportunities offered by the Texas Match the Promise Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.** Upcoming webinars provide an overview of the Texas Tuition Promise Fund and information on different tuition unit types, tuition redemption values and payment options. The webinars also offer information about matching scholarships and tuition unit grants available through the Texas Match the Promise Foundation. Sign up for one of our upcoming webinars. If you have any questions regarding the webinars, please contact us at TuitionPromise@cpa.texas.gov. For more information about the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, visit TuitionPromise.org or call 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5. * Residency restrictions apply. ** Residency restrictions, age requirements, eligibility criteria, household income restrictions and contribution requirements apply. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (“Plan”) is administered by the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board (“Board”) and Orion Advisor Solutions, Inc. is the plan manager. The Plan and the Board do not provide legal, financial, or tax advice and participants in the Plan should consult a legal, financial, or tax advisor prior to purchasing a contract. Participation in the Plan does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university. Only the purchaser may direct redemptions, withdrawals, changes in beneficiary, or other contract changes. Non-residents of Texas should consider whether their home state, or the beneficiary’s home state, offers residents any tax or other state benefits, such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors, that are only available for participants in that state’s plan. You may lose money by participating in the Plan. No part of a contract is a deposit or obligation of, or is guaranteed or insured by, the Board, the state of Texas, or any agency or agent thereof. The contracts have not been registered with or approved by the SEC or any state. Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, fees, charges, and expenses associated with contracts, including Plan termination and reduced Transfer or Refund Value. Transfer Value applies to redemptions at private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, medical and dental schools, career schools, and registered apprenticeship programs and is the lesser of: (1) the costs the units would cover at a Texas public college or university; or (2) the original purchase price of the units plus or minus net investment earnings or losses on that amount. Match the Promise FoundationSM scholarships can only be used at Texas public colleges and universities, and Transfer Value cannot be utilized. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contains this and other information about the Plan and may be obtained by visiting texastuitionpromisefund.com or calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option #5. Purchasers should read all Plan documents carefully before purchasing a contract.