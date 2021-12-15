Gas production and supplies: results for 11.5 months

December 15, 2021, 13:10

According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 490.4 billion cubic meters of gas between January 1 and December 15, 2021, which is 14.2 per cent (or 61.1 billion cubic meters) more than in the same period of last year.

Gazprom ramped up its domestic supplies from the gas transmission system by 14.5 per cent (or by 30.2 billion cubic meters) over said period of 2021.

The Company increased its gas exports to the countries beyond the FSU to 178.1 billion cubic meters, which is higher than the figure for the same period of 2020 by 4.8 per cent (or by 8.2 billion cubic meters).

Based on the results for the first half of December, such consumers as Poland, Denmark, and Finland have now joined the list of countries (Germany, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Greece, Slovenia, Switzerland, North Macedonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina) whose gas imports from Gazprom are already exceeding the totals for the year 2020.

Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline keep growing. In December, supplies continue topping Gazprom’s daily contractual obligations under the Sales and Purchase Agreement by more than one-third every day as requested by China.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, working gas inventories in Europe’s underground gas storage facilities were lagging behind last year’s level by 24.5 per cent (or by 19.9 billion cubic meters) as of December 13. A third (32.6 per cent) of the gas injected during the summer period has already been withdrawn from the facilities.

Gazprom continues to inject its gas into five European UGS facilities.

The inventories in Ukraine’s UGS facilities have dropped to 15.34 billion cubic meters and are now 39.2 per cent (or 9.9 billion cubic meters) below the level of last year, or at roughly the same level as the one reached at the start of the injection period this year (15.29 billion cubic meters). Thus, nearly all of the gas injected into Ukraine’s facilities during the preparations for winter has been withdrawn.