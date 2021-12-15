Australian A4L Community announce 2021-2022 leadership

We are delighted to have such a highly regarded and experienced group of educational leaders elected onto the Australian Management Board and Technical Board for the coming term.”
— Larry Fruth II, Ph.D., CEO/Executive Director, A4L Community
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community in Australia is proud to announce the AU Management and AU Technical Boards for 2021-2022. The Management Board brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in education, data management, technology and business acumen. The Board will oversee management of the SIF Specification and guide development of the A4L Community in Australia as well as contribute to the development of strategies for the global Community.

The following supplier members will join representatives from State and Territory Departments of Education and non-government school bodies on the A4L AU Management Board during 2021-2022:
• Dr Kiki Tanousis, Semaphore Consulting Group
• Antony Mawer, Sentral Education

The AU Community also elected supplier representatives for the AU Technical Board (known as the Data Standards Working Group (DSWG)), who provide technical oversight for the SIF Implementation Specification (Australia). The 2021-2022 supplier representatives are:
• James Hamilton, Sentral Education
• Joerg Huber, Systemic Pty Ltd
• David Jones, Semaphore Consulting Pty Ltd
• James Overell, Education Horizons Group
• Mark Vanderkley, SIMON Schools

“We are delighted to have such a highly regarded and experienced group of educational leaders elected onto the Australian Management Board and Technical Board for the coming term.” stated Larry Fruth II, Ph.D., CEO/Executive Director, A4L Community. “With continued emphasis on data interoperability, data privacy and now usage, these education leaders are ideally placed to drive the needs identification and solutions development through community developed data standards and effective practice sharing.”

Penny Murray
Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community
+1 202-621-0547
email us here

About

The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, and its special interest group the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC), is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants. The Community is “Powered by SIF” as its major technical tool to help manage learning data simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of platform. The SDPC is designed to address the day-to-day, real-world multi- faceted issues faced when protecting learner information by setting common expectations between market providers and end users. The A4L Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort “connect and secure effective learning ecosystems” to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit https://www.A4L.org and https://privacy.A4L.org

https://www.A4L.org

